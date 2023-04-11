Paul Pierce on getting fired from ESPN: ‘What did I do wrong?’

Pierce, 45, was dismissed from ESPN after footage from his Instagram Live showed he was smoking, drinking and partying with dancers.

Former Celtic Paul Pierce appeared on the “ I Am Athlete ” podcast, discussing a range of subjects that also included his 2021 firing from ESPN .

Since then, Pierce has commented on the firing, saying that it “wasn’t a great fit” with ESPN.

During the recent podcast, he offered a few more details as he recalled the incident.

“I got fired for what? I got fired for having some entertainment,” said Pierce. “I’m playing cards, [it’s] my boy’s birthday, there’s girls dancing, and we’re blowing some trees. What did I do wrong?”

Advertisement

Eventually, a representative of ESPN management called him about the video.

“She’s like ‘Yeah, we’re doing an investigation. Could you tell us what happened?’ And I’m like ‘you didn’t see it?’” Pierce joked. “I was just hanging out, playing cards. It wasn’t my house. It was self-explanatory, you know what I’m saying? There were some girls dancing, and I had some [marijuana]. It’s legal. I didn’t do nothing illegal.

“But you know, at the end of the day, it’s Disney, and they have a morals clause, and they just said it was immoral,” he explained.