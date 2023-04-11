Pavel Zacha wins Bruins Seventh Player Award

Bruins forward Pavel Zacha prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Capitals was named the winner of NESN’s Seventh Player Award for the 2022-23 season.
The award, voted on by the fans, goes to the Bruin who exceeds expectations. Zacha, 26, has set career highs with 21 goals and 36 assists.
Zacha is in his first season with the Bruins after being acquired by trade from the Devils.
Past recipients of the Seventh Player Award currently on the roster include Jeremy Swayman (2022), Charlie Coyle (2020), Charlie McAvoy (2018), David Pastrnak (2015, 2017) and Brad Marchand (2011, 2016).