Penguins’ playoff streak in jeopardy after loss to Blackhawks

And now, it may finally be over.

It’s a run that’s produced three Stanley Cups, a close call at another and likely fast-tracked all three franchise icons to the Hall of Fame.

PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and the Pittsburgh Penguins have been an NHL playoff fixture for the better part of two decades.

Buddy Robinson and Andres Athanasiou scored 26 seconds apart in the third period and the lowly Chicago Blackhawks dealt the Penguins’ playoff chances a significant blow in a 5-2 win on Tuesday night.

Pittsburgh began the night needing wins in its last two games over Chicago and Columbus to extend the longest active playoff streak in major North American professional sports to 17 years.

Instead, Petr Mrazek made 38 saves, Robinson scored just the fourth goal of his nomadic career to give Chicago a late lead and Pittsburgh finds itself on the outside of the playoffs looking in with just one game to go.

The Florida Panthers clinched one of the two wild-card spots in the Eastern Conference following losses by Buffalo and Pittsburgh. The New York Islanders can eliminate the Penguins with a win or an overtime loss against Montreal on Wednesday.

It’s not what Malkin and Letang had in mind when they signed lengthy extensions last summer to keep one of the most successful trios in modern NHL history together.

Six months of wildly erratic play crystallized over 60 minutes against a team that had won just once since St. Patrick’s Day and whose idea of success over the next few months is winning the league’s draft lottery.

“You knew it was going to come down to the last game or two and we got an opportunity tonight to control our own destiny and it didn’t work out,” Crosby said.

Malkin’s 27th goal of the season 5:28 into the third period tied the game at 1 and seemed to swing momentum heavily toward the Penguins.

Instead, the Blackhawks, who are hoping to land the No. 1 pick in the draft and the chance to select Connor Bedard, responded by scoring four times in the last 10 minutes.



