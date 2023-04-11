Game 11: Red Sox at Rays lineups and notes

The Red Sox certainly had their chances to hand the Rays their first loss of the season Monday night. In the top of the eighth, Rafael Devers struck out looking with the bases loaded to end the inning. The Rays scored the only run of the game off Chris Martin, who tried his best to preserve the shutout but did not succeed, allowing a home run to Brandon Lowe in the bottom of the eighth as Tampa Bay improved to 10-0 with a 1-0 win.
The four-game series at Tropicana Field continues Tuesday night. Garrett Whitlock will be on the mound, making his 2023 debut after starting the season on the injured list as he worked his way back from hip surgery last September.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
RED SOX (5-5): TBA
Pitching: RHP Garrett Whitlock (4-2, 3.45 ERA in 2022)
RAYS (10-0): TBA
Pitching: LHP Shane McClanahan (2-0, 1.50 ERA)
Time: 6:40 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN+, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. McClanahan: Christian Arroyo 0-3, Yu Chang 1-3, Bobby Dalbec 2-11, Rafael Devers 5-14, Kiké Hernández 3-9, Reese McGuire 0-4, Rob Refsnyder 2-8, Raimel Tapia 1-2, Alex Verdugo 2-6
Rays vs. Whitlock: Randy Arozarena 0-5, Yandy Díaz 1-4, Wander Franco 2-6, Brandon Lowe 3-5, Josh Lowe 0-1, Manuel Margot 1-4, Francisco Mejía 0-1, Taylor Walls 0-3
Stat of the day: The Rays are the first team since the Milwaukee Brewers in 1987 to start a season 10-0. The Brewers and the 1982 Atlanta Braves share the major league record for the best start to a season at 13-0.
Notes: In six career appearances (one start) against the Rays, Whitlock is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in 12 innings. Entering his third season, Whitlock is 12-6 with a 2.73 ERA in 77 appearances (nine starts). … McClanahan is one of four Tampa Bay starters with wins in both of his starts, along with Zach Eflin, Jeffrey Springs and Drew Rasmussen. In five starts against the Red Sox, he is 3-1 with a 2.45 ERA over 29 ⅓ innings. The Sox have hit .222 against the lefthander, with 31 strikeouts. … Lowe is 4-for-9 with three homers and nine RBIs in his past three games
