Game 11: Red Sox at Rays lineups and notes

The Red Sox certainly had their chances to hand the Rays their first loss of the season Monday night. In the top of the eighth, Rafael Devers struck out looking with the bases loaded to end the inning. The Rays scored the only run of the game off Chris Martin, who tried his best to preserve the shutout but did not succeed, allowing a home run to Brandon Lowe in the bottom of the eighth as Tampa Bay improved to 10-0 with a 1-0 win.

The four-game series at Tropicana Field continues Tuesday night. Garrett Whitlock will be on the mound, making his 2023 debut after starting the season on the injured list as he worked his way back from hip surgery last September.