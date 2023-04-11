Sam Wein (4 goals) lifts seventh-ranked Duxbury to another come-from-behind triumph in overtime, this time against No. 5 Lincoln-Sudbury

Falling behind early against elite competition has become a habit for the seventh-ranked Duxbury boys’ lacrosse team, but so has coming back late.
For the second straight game, and third time in four games this season, the Dragons erased a multi-goal deficit with a fourth-quarter flurry, this one highlighted by Sam Wien (4 goals), who buried the winner for a 15-14 overtime triumph. It gave Duxbury (4-0) its first win over Lincoln-Sudbury since 2014, a game that also happened to be a four overtime thriller.
Duxbury came back to defeat defending Division 2 state champion Longmeadow, 8-7, in overtime on Saturday, and opened its season with a 10-9 comeback win in overtime at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (N.Y.).
“We just kept harping to make the next play,” said Duxbury coach Chris Sweet about Tuesday’s win over the fifth-ranked Warriors. “There was plenty of time left and the boys chipped away.”
The Dragons trailed, 12-7, early in the third quarter and chipped away thanks to strong offense from Liam Goodwin (3 goals, 2 assists), Colin Hullett (2 goals), and junior midfielder Zach Falls.
Senior midfielder TJ Pikael (3 goals, 1 assist) scored twice in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 14-13 and Wien scored with 11 seconds left on the clock to force overtime.
Duxbury lost the opening faceoff, but Kevin Brennan (9 saves) came up with a clutch stop. Wien did the rest, clearing the ball and weaving through the L-S defense for another winner.
“[Wien has] proven to be pretty clutch,” Sweet said. “He’s a handful. He really has all the tools as a midfielder.”