Sam Wein (4 goals) lifts seventh-ranked Duxbury to another come-from-behind triumph in overtime, this time against No. 5 Lincoln-Sudbury

Falling behind early against elite competition has become a habit for the seventh-ranked Duxbury boys’ lacrosse team, but so has coming back late.

For the second straight game, and third time in four games this season, the Dragons erased a multi-goal deficit with a fourth-quarter flurry, this one highlighted by Sam Wien (4 goals), who buried the winner for a 15-14 overtime triumph. It gave Duxbury (4-0) its first win over Lincoln-Sudbury since 2014, a game that also happened to be a four overtime thriller.

Duxbury came back to defeat defending Division 2 state champion Longmeadow, 8-7, in overtime on Saturday, and opened its season with a 10-9 comeback win in overtime at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (N.Y.).