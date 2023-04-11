Undefeated Rays hit four more homers in roughing up Red Sox, 7-2

Garrett Whitlock made his season debut for the Sox and held the Rays (11-0) to two runs through three frames. He was on his way to a promising outing, but then the Rays began their liftoff.

The Red Sox (5-6) dropped another contest, losing to the undefeated Rays, 7-2. That makes it a whopping 11 straight Sox losses at the Trop.

Isaac Paredes smoked a solo shot with one out in the fourth. In the fifth, Yandy Diaz and Brandon Lowe took back-to-back trips around the bags on their solo shots.

Advertisement

The Sox had little success against lefthander Shane McClanahan. The Sox’ offense has gone missing without the likes of Adam Duvall, who was hurt Sunday. Minus Duvall, the team’s righthanded hitters came into the game hitting .160/.269/.229.

No righty power. No oomph.

McClanahan carved the Sox up for nine strikeouts through five-plus innings, despite walking four batters. The Sox were hitless against McClanahan through 4⅓ innings until Bobby Dalbec scalded a one-out single to left field.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The Sox finally got some movement on the bases in the fifth inning when Rafael Devers opened up the top half of the inning with a walk. Devers went to third on a Justin Turner single, snapping the veteran’s 0-for-16 skid. The situation forced Rays manager Kevin Cash to go to his bullpen, summoning lefthander Garrett Cleavinger to face Masataka Yoshida for the left-on-left matchup. Yoshida drove in Devers, but it came at the expense of a double play, killing any type of rally.

Four pitchers followed McClanahan, as the Sox only managed six hits in all, scratching out another run in the ninth.

Manager Alex Cora seemingly threw in the towel when he went to Kaleb Ort, who is known for topping out at 100 miles per hour.

Advertisement

The Rays performed liftoff (Part 2) against Ort in the seventh, starting with Josh Lowe’s solo homer. Tampa Bay’s four home runs gave them an MLB-leading 29 on the season.

Later in the inning, the team scored another run on a booted ball by first baseman Triston Casas. The Rays have outscored opponents, 83-20, in 2023.

The Sox’ lineup remains a troubling issue. The Sox were without an extra-base hit until Reese McGuire punched a double down the left field line in the eighth.

Kiké Hernández, who has led off the past two days, is not OK. His slump carried into the evening when Hernández went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts, making him 0 for 27 and without a hit since April 2. Cora said he would try to get a day off for all of his everyday players, but Hernández might need more than one.

Even though the team’s shortstop depth is thin, the Sox could give Yu Chang some time at shortstop while Hernández, perhaps, figures it out.

The Sox have two more games at the Trop. Considering the club’s state of its roster, leaving here with a split should be considered a feat.

But through Tuesday, the bad juju vibes were, once again, present.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.