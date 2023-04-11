With an explosive start, top-ranked St. John’s Prep lacrosse shoots down No. 2 BC High

Through a series of defensive stops and crafty offensive plays, the top-ranked St. John’s Prep lacrosse team got off to an explosive start, opening up a six-goal cushion in the first half on the way to a 15-9 Catholic Conference win over No. 2 BC High at James Cotter Field.

“To be able to hold them to two goals in a half of lacrosse is huge,” St. John’s Prep coach John Pynchon said of the road victory. “It’s a great job by our defense, because [BC High] are such a high-powered offense . . . any time you can hold an offensive team to nine is huge.”

With the defense not allowing an inch and senior goaltender Gavin Kornitsky (13 saves) making some diving efforts, and denying 8 of 10 scoring bids in the first half, it allowed the offense to settle into the game quickly. The other area that allowed the Prep (3-0) to hold an edge over BC High (1-1) was at the faceoff X.

“It really starts with Chris Esposito,” said senior Jimmy Ayers. “He’s been dominant on the X so far this whole year, he brings the atmosphere.”

The senior FOGO was more than dominant, winning 17 of 22 faceoffs at the dot. With six different scorers, Pynchon believes that depth was an important factor in the victory.

“That’s what we like, we want to see balanced scoring, we want to see the spread of guys scoring consistently,” Pynchon said. “We are a deep team and we have to use it, being deep requires some guys who might be the number one in other places, to be comfortable being [depth players].”

Senior Matt Morrow had a team-high five goals, and Ayers (4 goals), sophomore Luke Kelly (2 goals), sophomore Cam McCarthy (1 goal), sophomore Sam Wilmot (1 goal), senior Lucas Verrier (1 goal), junior Grayson Ambrosh (1 goal), and senior Will Sawyer (1 goal) all had tallies.

“I think it’s really a testament to the guys buying in,” said Pynchon about having such a diverse amount of scorers in the game.

Senior attacks Patrick Maroney (5 goals) and Will Emsing (2 goals) led BC High.

Zachary Lyons can be reached at zach.lyons@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachLyons_.