With Garrett Whitlock ready to go, Red Sox send Kutter Crawford to Worcester

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated April 11, 2023, 11 minutes ago
Kutter Crawford was roughed up in his first start against Pittsburgh, giving up seven runs in four innings.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Red Sox righthander Garrett Whitlock is scheduled to make his season debut on the mound Tuesday evening at Tropicana Field against the Rays. To make room for Whitlock on the active roster, the team has optioned righthander Kutter Crawford to Triple A Worcester, according to a league source.

Crawford has made two starts for the Sox in this young season, going 1-1 and posting an 8.00 ERA. In his first outing against the Pirates, he allowed seven runs in four innings. Crawford’s second turn went significantly better, as he went five innings against the Tigers Sunday, yielding just a run.

Whitlock was delayed in joining the team as he recovered from a hip injury.

