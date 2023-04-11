Xander Bogaerts’s HR, Ryan Weathers’s arm carry San Diego over Mets, 4-2

Manny Machado hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the fifth inning against David Peterson (0-2), and Bogaerts boosted the lead to 4-1 with his shot to left off Dennis Santana.

The 23-year-old lefty was pitching in front of his father, former major league pitcher David Weathers, who watched from a second-row seat.

NEW YORK — Leadoff man Xander Bogaerts went 2 for 5 to up his average to .333 and hit his fourth homer — a two-run shot into the second deck in the ninth Tuesday — to support Ryan Weathers, who got his first big league win in two years, as San Diego beat the host Mets, 4-2.

Advertisement

Weathers (1-0) held the Mets to one run and three hits in five innings. He escaped a bases-loaded, no-outs jam in the first by striking out Pete Alonso on a changeup and getting Mark Canha to ground into a double play.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Weathers surrendered his only run on Canha’s fourth-inning sacrifice fly, keeping the Mets off balance with 46 fastballs, 24 changeups, 17 slider-like sweepers, and 2 sliders. He prevented further damage in the fourth by picking off Alonso at first, Weathers’s 10th pickoff in 108⅓ big league innings.

Bogaerts delivered a two-run homer in the ninth inning Tuesday against the Mets. Elsa/Getty

Weathers was the seventh overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft and made his big league debut in October 2020. He went 4-7 in the following year, losing his last five decisions after a July 6 victory at Washington, and made just one major league appearance last year, when he went 7-7 with a 6.73 ERA at Triple A El Paso. Inserted into the rotation following an injury to Joe Musgrove, he left with a 3-2 lead in a no-decision as San Diego beat Arizona on April 3.

David Weathers, now 53, pitched in the big leagues from 1991-2009, spending 2002-04 with the Mets and winning a World Series with the Yankees in 1996.

Advertisement

Machado had been 0 for 6 in the series before he reached to the outside corner for the third straight slider and drove the ball off the chalk on the left-field line with two outs in the fifth. Luis Campusano, who had his first career three-hit game, singled leading off and Brandon Dixon, in his first appearance this season, singled with one out.

San Diego rebounded from Monday’s series-opening loss as Brent Honeywell, a cousin of former big league pitcher Mike Marshall, combined with Weathers, Luis García, Steven Wilson, and Josh Hader on a five-hitter.