After decades in the dark, Paul Goesch’s architectural fancies are finally seeing the light of day

WILLIAMSTOWN — I’ll go out on a limb and assume that the name Paul Goesch doesn’t sound familiar. An architect who never built a thing, Goesch spent much of his life in a psychiatric institution in Germany, where he was murdered in 1940 by the Nazis, a victim of the Fascists’ genetic purity purge. But Goesch was well known to a cohort of artists working in Berlin in his day: Wassily Kandinsky, Käthe Kollwitz, Lyonel Feininger, Max Beckmann. They were all familiars, his intellectual peers; Goesch showed his drawings at the same prestigious gallery that represented both Kandinsky and Pablo Picasso. Today, their names are indelible and his is barely recalled, but what matters most is that he’s here, finally, for you to see. And you should.

A compact but beguiling exhibition of Goesch’s work opened in March at the Clark Art Institute. It’s a display of wonder tinged with tragedy. Goesch’s drawings have the seductive air of impossibility: Rainbow-colored archways expressively drafted as though living things grown from the earth, or vibrant stacked-form monuments like decorated, sugary confections. Restrained, Goesch was not. In the drab ruins of post World War I Germany, he imagined a kaleidoscopic realm of unfettered imagination, dreams made almost, but not quite, real. All at once, he embodied both a brief moment of hope, and the inevitable plunge back into nightmare.

Paul Goesch’s “Architectural composition (Triumph arch) or Visionary design for a freestanding gateway,” 1921. Centre Canadien d’Architecture/Canadian Centre for Architecture, Montreal

In Williamstown, the Clark’s associate curator of contemporary projects, Robert Wiesenberger, has sifted through Goesch’s more than 2,000 surviving drawings and sketches, many of them from the Canadian Centre for Architecture in Montréal, which, until now, has mostly kept them locked away. Despite its accumulation of holdings — of that 2,000-plus, the CCA owns 350 — it has never shown any of them; nearly everything at the Clark is being shown, at least since Goesch’s own time, for the first time.

Maybe that’s because he’s impossible to categorize: An expert draftsman given to expressive, fantastical form, a trained architect plagued by schizophrenia. Goesch’s work, however expertly rendered, bore the stigma of mental illness. In the art world, that’s long meant relegation to a category as blunt as it is patronizing: Outsider art. The French go one further: Art Brut, which I don’t think needs translation. Whoever in Montreal acquired the drawings may not have known what to do with them; but they knew they were too good to pass up.

Goesch is an emblem of a time as promising as it was brief; his eventual murder symbolizes a larger narrative of idealism snuffed out by oppression. The end of the First World War in Germany was a moment of fertile devastation. With the country literally in ruins, Kaiser Wilhelm II’s surrender and abdication had made way for the fragile democracy of the Weimar Republic. Amid the rubble, hope bloomed, if a bleakly German sort; rebuilding, in the literal sense, was a tantalizing project, on the minds of artists and architects alike.

An installation view of the exhibition “Portals: The Visionary Architecture of Paul Goesch” at the Clark Art Institute. Clark Art Institute

The German avant-garde had bent aesthetics towards social purpose. Reality, however, would intrude on those ideals. The Treaty of Versailles, imposed by France, Britain, and the United States to cripple the German military and extract financial compensation for its aggression, had put the country on the brink of financial collapse. That meant grand notions of a ground-up reconstruction of a democratic Germany, with its built environment a reflection of newly egalitarian ideals, would go no further than the page. Ideals bloomed into unchecked fantasy, and “paper architecture”— all the building a broken Germany could muster — became the vehicle for revolutionary social thinking.

Wiesenberger reunites Goesch here with his peers. “Gelmeroda,” 1920, a rough black-on-white Feininger woodcut print of the titular cathedral, one of his favorite subjects, hangs in the entry gallery. A small untitled drypoint print by Kandinsky is abstract but structurally rigorous; you might even call it architectural.

Architects had led the way, Goesch chief among them; his drawings and musings on a rebuilt Germany were often published in “Frühlicht,” or “Dawn Light,” a leading avant-garde journal of the day. Almost all his work here comes from a brief, fertile moment between institutionalizations — just two years, from 1919 to 1921, when he re-entered care more or less for good.

He left behind a delicate, fanciful realm of aspiration, alive with curiosity and pleasure. “Visionary design for a tower or capital,” a watercolored graphite drawing from 1921, manifests a Romanesque column topped with rectilinear forms alive with evocatively organic surfaces. It’s as unique an architectural vision as you’ll find this side of Frank Gehry. But Gehry has nothing on Goesch’s “Design for a chapel using representations of human heads as decorative elements,” an ink drawing from 1918; the title almost says it all, faces clustered in a stepped pattern ascending to the peak of a steepled dome.

Goesch’s “Design for a chapel using representations of human heads as decorative elements,” 1918. Centre Canadien d’Architecture/Canadian Centre for Architecture, Montreal

Goesch surely felt liberated, knowing nothing he designed would be built. But even his aspirations to idealist fantasy would be short-lived. Among his peers in the post-war blue-sky dream of an inspiring architecture of the people was a young Walter Gropius, whose form-follows-function ethos would underpin the hard-edged elegance of the Bauhaus. Its practical buildable priorities would eventually push the ideas of Goesch and his peers aside.

On the eve of the Second World War, they would share a stage: The 1937 Nazi exhibition of “degenerate” art, which toured for public viewing the shamelessly modern, anti-classical styles that the Nazis decried as an abasement of German culture. The exhibition included many of Gropius’s Bauhaus peers, and fully five of Goesch’s own drawings. We know what happened next: The Bauhaus group fled, mostly for the United States, while Goesch, hospitalized, could not. His fanciful visions of Berlin were erased by the brutish Neoclassicism, all gray stone and heavy, imposing form, of Albert Speer, Hitler’s anointed architect of the Third Reich.

At the time of his murder, the Nazis were pushing deep into Western Europe and Scandinavia. Goesch would fade into oblivion. One of his drawings here aspired to another, far different fate: “I will be Famous (Self-Portrait),” from 1920, a simple ink drawing of a bespectacled Goesch in a sparse cityscape, with every surface festooned with his name. His work offers no reason to doubt the declaration. Maybe now, after nearly a century in the dark, he’ll finally be right.

PORTALS: THE VISIONARY ARCHITECTURE OF PAUL GOESCH

Through June 11. Clark Art Institute, 225 South St., Williamstown. 413-458-2303, www.clarkart.edu

Murray Whyte can be reached at murray.whyte@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TheMurrayWhyte.