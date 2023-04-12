Author readings around Boston April 16-22

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
- Rebecca Fraimow (”The Iron Children”) reads at noon at Brookline Booksmith.
- Susanna Hoffs (”This Bird Has Flown”) is in conversation with Susan Orlean at 6 p.m. virtually via Wellesley Books (Tickets are $32, including a copy of the book).
MONDAY
- Margot Douaihy (”Scorched Grace: A Sister Holiday Mystery”) is in conversation with Kelly J. Ford at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
TUESDAY
- James Reginato (”Growing Up Getty: The Story of America’s Most Unconventional Dynasty”) reads at 5 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe
- Jay Wexler (”Weed Rules: Blazing the Way to a Just and Joyful Marijuana Policy”) and Peter Grinspoon, MD (”Seeing Through the Smoke: A Cannabis Specialist Untangles the Truth about Marijuana”) are in conversation at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Jess Row (”The New Earth”) is in conversation with Tara K. Menon at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Susan Martha Kahn (”Canine Pioneer: The Extraordinary Life of Rudolphina Menzel”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
WEDNESDAY
- Philip Plait (”Under Alien Skies: A Sightseer’s Guide to the Universe”) is in conversation with Jessie Christiansen at 6 p.m. virtually via Harvard Book Store.
- Brianna Craft (”Everything That Rises: A Climate Change Memoir”) reads at 7 p.m. at All She Wrote Books.
- Ulbe Bosma (”The World of Sugar: How the Sweet Stuff Transformed Our Politics, Health, and Environment Over 2,000 Years”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
THURSDAY
- Adam Gopnik (”The Real Work: On the Mystery of Mastery”) reads at 6 p.m. virtually via Boston Athenaeum (Tickets are $5, free for members).
- Kerri K. Greenidge (”The Grimkes: The Legacy of Slavery in an American Family”) is in conversation with Kim Parker at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library, Roslindale Branch.
- Daphne Palmer Geanacopoulos (”The Pirate’s Wife: The Remarkable True Story of Sarah Kidd”) reads at 6 p.m. virtually via New England Historic Genealogical Society.
- Barbara Siegel Carlson (”What Drifted Here”), Ewa Chrusciel (”Yours, Purple Gallinule”), Joanna Fuhrman (”To a New Era”), and Yerra Sugarman (”Aunt Bird”) read at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop (Tickets are $5, free for virtual attendees).
- Peter D. Kramer (”Death of the Great Man”) is in conversation with Alex Beam at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Shanta Lee Gander (”Black Metamorphoses”) and U-Meleni Mhlaba-Adebo (”Soul Psalms: Poems”) read at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.
- Meagan Church (”The Last Carolina Girl”) reads at 7 p.m. virtually via Titcomb’s Bookshop.
FRIDAY
- Kyle Lukoff (”The Sunken Ship: An Acorn Book (Mermaid Days #1)”) reads at 11:30 a.m. at Boston Public Library, Chinatown Branch.
- Kyle Lukoff (”The Sunken Ship: An Acorn Book (Mermaid Days #1)”) reads at 3:30 p.m. at Boston Public Library, Roslindale Branch.
- Neema Avashia (”Another Appalachia: Coming Up Queer and Indian in a Mountain Place”) reads at 5 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe.
- Alex Braslavsky (”On Centaurs & Other Poems”), Jennifer Jean (”VOZ”), and Nandana Dev Sen read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Rob Verchick (”The Octopus in the Parking Garage: A Call for Climate Resilience”) is in conversation with Alan Jenkins at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Bex Mui (”House of Our Queer: Healing, Reframing, and Reclaiming Your Spiritual Practice”) is in conversation with Taj M. Smith at 7:30 p.m. at All She Wrote Books.
SATURDAY
- Jade Song (”Chlorine”) is in conversation with a special guest at noon virtually via Brookline Booksmith.