Chasten Buttigieg’s relatable memoir reassures young adults about coming out

That’s partly why, though we both are members of an elite community (read: we’re both gay), I had no interest in the 2020 memoir from Chasten Buttigieg, husband of Secretary of Transportation and former presidential candidate, Pete Buttigieg. But when I learned he’d adapted “I Have Something to Tell You” for a young adult audience (the book comes out May 16), I could see the potential value for younger readers.

For all that I love the performance of celebrity and fame, celebrity memoirs almost always leave me wanting more. Maybe it’s because I basically know how the story will end — after all, everything must have worked out enough for this book to be published and in my hands.

I can’t ignore the realities of living in a country where more and more books about identity and sexuality are getting banned from libraries and classrooms. And yes, Buttigieg’s “young man in a conservative town realizes he is gay, despite years of farming and 4-H” narrative is one we’ve heard before. There is also an eagerness to assure straight readers that gay people really are just like them. Part of the joy of queerness is difference, and anytime someone hurries to elide that, I am suspect. But I admit it took me some time and learning to arrive at that place, and my early understanding of myself came from books not too dissimilar from “I Have Something to Tell You.”

"I Have Something To Tell You, For Young Adults: A Memoir," by Chasten Buttigieg

The early beats of figuring out he is different from his peers, the worry that the simple fact of who he is will alienate him from the only life he’s ever known are poignant and well realized. In a memoir aimed at adults, I would want something a little deeper — cisgender white gay men have been the center of the narrative imagination for queer stories for a long time. But here it works. The author’s early life reads very much like a young adult novel, breezy and relatable, never too dark. There is a charming section about studying abroad in Germany and learning how to be comfortable with himself on his own, without family. Buttigieg describes how this led him to come out to one of his friends there and how safe he felt to do that, and his first kiss with a guy. The most dramatic part of the story — when he moves out after telling his parents he is gay, is almost too short. He doesn’t linger on these more challenging moments, and I think that’s fine. A lot of times the coming out narrative focuses too much on the challenges, and I can see how a teen reading Buttigieg’s book would feel bolstered. Yes, this will be a hard thing to do, but not an impossible one.

The book is perhaps a little heavy on explanatory asides — at one point a greenroom is described in parentheses as “the theater kids locker room”— but still, approachability is the point. Buttigieg wants to make sure everyone feels welcome and understands him, no matter where they are coming from. Similarly, he makes it clear that his story is not the only one in LGBTQ community; it’s just one of many. After all, not many people meet a man on a dating app and then live through the historic opportunity to be the first openly gay couple in a run for the presidency. But there is something to be said for seeing someone reach those heights.

If there is a young adult in your life who has recently come out, “I Have Something to Tell You” makes a good, even a great place to start. It might help a young person learn there are more ways to express themselves than they knew. That’s meaningful, and worth a lot. My hope is that a story like this, with a tidy and neat ending — isn’t the only kind of story kids will get to read. I hope they will get to find books where people revel in their differences and celebrate everything that sets them apart. We mustn’t let this book be the only story we have.

“I Have Something to Tell You — For Young Adults: A Memoir,” by Chasten Buttigieg, Atheneum Books for Young Readers, $18.99.