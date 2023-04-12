The Huntington’s new season to include ‘Toni Stone,’ ‘The Band’s Visit,’ and ‘Fat Ham’

Potential highlights of the season will be a production of Lydia R. Diamond’s “Toni Stone” that will be directed by Diamond herself; the Pulitzer-winning “ Fat Ham ,” by James Ijames; and “The Band’s Visit,” winner of 10 Tony Awards, including best musical.

The Huntington announced its 2023-2024 season Wednesday, a slate of six plays and a musical that will form the first full season with Loretta Greco as artistic director.

The Huntington season will kick off with “Prayer for the French Republic,” a play about antisemitism by Joshua Harmon (”Bad Jews,” “Admissions”) that will be directed by Greco and presented in the newly renovated Huntington Theatre Sept. 7-Oct. 8.

Harmon’s play chronicles the experiences of a Jewish family in Paris over multiple decades, moving back and forth from the near-present to the waning days and immediate aftermath of World War II. In the mid-1940s, members of the family who survived the Holocaust try to reconstruct their lives. In the present, with antisemitism rising in Europe and America, the son becomes the victim of a hate crime that triggers a debate within the family about moving to Israel.

“This is a proper three-act play that looks at hate, and what we do with hate,” Greco said in a telephone interview, adding that the play is built on the fundamental question of: “Where can we be safe? Where can we be safe as a family to live and love?”

James Ijames's "Fat Ham" will be presented by The Huntington Sept. 22-Oct. 22. Lowell Thomas

Next up on The Huntington’s schedule will be Ijames’s “Fat Ham,” a modern retelling of “Hamlet” that won the Pulitzer Prize for drama last year. (A Broadway production of “Fat Ham” begins performances Wednesday.)

The Huntington’s production, directed by Stevie Walker-Webb and presented in association with Boston’s Front Porch Arts Collective, will be at the Wimberly Theatre in the Calderwood Pavilion from Sept. 22 to Oct. 22.

Set at a backyard barbecue, “Fat Ham” focuses on a Black, gay college student named Juicy who is wrestling with questions of identity. Then his life is further complicated when the ghost of his dead father appears and demands that the son avenge his murder by the father’s brother, who then married Juicy’s mother.

Greco said the play “has so many portals” for audiences to enter, calling it “hilarious and uplifting” and adding: “If you know [’Hamlet’], that makes it all the more delicious.”

That will be followed by “The Band’s Visit,” a musical by David Yazbek (music and lyrics) and Itamar Moses (book) that won 10 Tony Awards in 2018. Slated for Nov. 10-Dec. 10 at the Huntington Theatre, “The Band’s Visit” is about the connections forged between Egyptian musicians and the residents of an Israeli desert town after the musicians are stranded there because of a transportation error.

“I love this musical because it feels like a play with music,” said Greco. “We realize we’re all so much more alike than we are different.”

To be directed by Paul Daigneault, “The Band’s Visit” will be The Huntington’s first-ever co-production with SpeakEasy Stage Company, where Daigneault is artistic director. Greco said The Huntington plans to explore more collaborations in the future, whether with SpeakEasy or other theater companies.

From Nov. 21 to Dec. 23, “The Heart Sellers” will be at the Wimberly Theatre. Written by Lloyd Suh, whose “The Chinese Lady” was presented last fall by Central Square Theater, “The Heart Sellers” is about the friendship that develops between two Asian immigrant women in the 1970s who are both married to workaholics, leaving them struggling with feelings of loneliness and isolation. It will be directed by May Adrales.

In Greco’s view, “The Heart Sellers” asks: “What is important to glean from the past, and what is important in the Asian-American experience to not gloss over in our history? It’s the deeply complicated story of what it was, and is, like to immigrate here, to leave your family and country of origin and everything you know behind, and try to make sense of this crazy place that we call America.”

Starting off the new year will be “Stand Up If You’re Here Tonight,” a solo piece by John Kolvenbach featuring Jim Ortlieb and directed by Kolvenbach. Greco said the play — written during the pandemic — is about “how we need to be in rooms together, to experience some kind of catharsis together. The audience is so integral to every performance.”

“Stand Up If You’re Here Tonight” will be presented Jan. 20-March 3, 2024, at the Huntington Theatre’s 150-seat Maso Studio, named after longtime Huntington managing director Michael Maso, who recently announced he will step down at the end of June.

From Feb. 8 to March 10, 2024, Kimberly Belflower’s “John Proctor Is the Villain” will be presented at the Wimberly Theatre, directed by Margot Borderlon. It’s set in an Appalachian high school, where students — mostly female — look at Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible” through a contemporary lens.

“They fully take on this big, canonical play, and they ask big, bold questions, and they grab the reins from the older white males in their lives,” said Greco.

Rounding out the Huntington season will be Diamond’s return to Boston to direct her own play, “Toni Stone,” about the first woman to play baseball in the Negro Leagues. Diamond has a long association with The Huntington, formerly known as the Huntington Theatre Company, which produced her “Stick Fly,” “The Bluest Eye,” and “Smart People.”

“It’s Lydia. It’s untold history. It’s got the most beautiful roles for African-American actors,” Greco said. “It’s a really deep story and an important piece of history that nobody really knows about.”

“Toni Stone” will run at the Huntington Theatre from May 17 to June 16, 2024.

