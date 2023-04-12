Local bestsellers for the week ended April 9

2. I Have Some Questions for You Rebecca Makkai Viking

3. Hello Beautiful Ann Napolitano The Dial Press

4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

5. Romantic Comedy Curtis Sittenfeld Random House

6. Pineapple Street Jenny Jackson Pamela Dorman Books

7. Hang the Moon Jeannette Walls Scribner

8. Horse Geraldine Brooks Viking

9. Homecoming Kate Morton Mariner Books

10. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Poverty, by America Matthew Desmond Crown

2. Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People Tracy Kidder Random House

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

4. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

5. It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism Bernie Sanders, John Nichols Crown

6. Humanly Possible: Seven Hundred Years of Humanist Freethinking, Inquiry, and Hope Sarah Bakewell Penguin Press

7. Sweet Enough: A Dessert Cookbook Alison Roman Clarkson Potter

8. Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age Katherine May Riverhead Books

9. The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy) Admiral William H. McRaven Grand Central

10. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Daisy Jones & the Six Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

3. The Last Thing He Told Me Laura Dave S&S/Marysue Rucci Books

4. The Lincoln Highway Amor Towles Penguin

5. The Candy House Jennifer Egan Scribner

6. Sea of Tranquility Emily St. John Mandel Vintage

7. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

8. The Maid Nita Prose Ballantine

9. Never Never Colleen Hoover, Tarryn Fisher Canary Street Press

10. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Vintage

2. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

3. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk, MD Penguin

5. Tiny Beautiful Things (10th Anniversary Edition): Advice from Dear Sugar Cheryl Strayed Vintage

6. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity David Graeber, David Wengrow Picador

7. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet John Green Dutton

8. Riverman: An American Odyssey Ben McGrath Vintage

9. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

10. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, April 9. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.