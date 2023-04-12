Madelyn Ho performs with Paul Taylor Dance Company this weekend; on the side, she’s a Harvard MD

Dancer Madelyn Ho used to tell her parents — Taiwanese immigrants who believed in education as a path to a secure career — that the odds of her getting into a professional dance company were tougher than getting into Harvard Medical School. Then she proceeded to do both, determined to find a way to combine her passion for dance with her love of science. Dancing all the while, she got her Doctor of Medicine in 2018.

But for now, Madelyn Ho, MD, is taking a back seat to Madelyn Ho, full-time member of Paul Taylor Dance Company. The troupe’s Celebrity Series return to Boston April 14-16 marks Ho’s first company performances in her old stomping grounds. She will be featured in all three pieces on the program: the new “Somewhere in the Middle” by Amy Hall Garner; and Taylor’s “Brandenburgs” and perennial favorite “Company B” — Ho will be the saucy female soloist in “Rum and Coca-Cola.”

The Globe recently caught up with Ho in Santa Fe, where she is on tour with the company.

Q. Your mother was a great arts lover and a piano teacher in your native Sugar Land, Texas. She introduced you to dance, and you’ve said it has been an abiding passion since the age of 3. What made you fall in love with the art form?

A. It was something I connected to with all my senses, a full body experience. I enjoyed the freedom of that. I was very shy as a kid, but onstage I didn’t feel shy. As I’ve grown, I’ve found dance so fulfilling in so many ways, to be able to share Paul’s work, which is so much about the human experience. Beyond the physicality, movement has even more meaning now than when I was a child.

Q. Your keen interest in science led you to Harvard College and a B.A. in Chemical and Physical Biology in 2008. Yet you were still able to keep dancing there?

A. It really was a perfect place in some ways. If I hadn’t gone there, I definitely wouldn’t be where I am now, and I don’t know if I would have had a dance career. I had the opportunity to pursue both with great intensity and really appreciated that I was surrounded by other students pursuing personal interests that meant something to them.

Madelyn Ho (aloft) performing "Somewhere in the Middle" with New York's Paul Taylor Dance Company. Whitney Browne

Q. You’ve said that dance inspired your fascination with the human body and medicine. At what point did you envision combining the two professionally?

A. In college, I had an injury that I didn’t feel was getting a good diagnosis and a friend suggested I see a dance medicine specialist. That’s the moment that I recognized there was an avenue to combine my interests and experiences, that I could give back to both medicine and dance.

Q. After college, you joined Taylor 2 for four years, then left to start medical school. But you still managed to keep dancing and in 2015 auditioned into the main Paul Taylor Dance Company during your fourth year of med school. How did you pull off that year??

A. It was definitely stressful, but I had a lot of mentors who believed in me and what I was trying to do. The fourth year is a little more flexible, designed to allow people to explore their interests, and [my mentors] wanted to help make it happen, so I had a very atypical schedule. Any time I had off from the company I would be in Boston or New York doing rotations. There were times on tour we would perform on Saturday and I would take the Sunday travel day to go to Boston for a full day of rotations, then take a late train on Monday back to New York for rehearsals on Tuesday. I have my MD now, but I’m holding off my residency until I have chance to do clinical practice. … I still want to combine medicine and science with dance, and am interested in exploring what that may be.

Q. I read that Taylor told you, “Well medicine can wait.”

A. I agreed! For now, I’m still loving dancing and really enjoying being able to continue while I can.

Q. What drew you specifically to Taylor’s company?

A. So many aspects. Growing up, my dance background was just ballet. It wasn’t until after that injury when I couldn’t dance on point that I decided modern dance might be a new avenue to explore. That’s when I discovered Paul Taylor and connected to how athletic the movement was and how it allowed me to fill the stage, moving across space. And the range of works — in an evening of three different pieces you experience so many different emotions. That really captured my attention. And the diversity of the company really gave me the sense that I might have an opportunity here. This was a place that invited individuality. ... Arts as a representation and reflection of our society is so important.

PAUL TAYLOR DANCE COMPANY

Presented by Celebrity Series of Boston.

At Boch Center Shubert Theatre, April 14-16. Tickets $29-$85, www.celebrityseries.org

Karen Campbell can be reached at karencampbell4@rcn.com.