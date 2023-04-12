Making the case for more ‘Beef’

The premise works for me. The idea is that road rage isn’t really about the road; it’s about other emotions being misdirected toward a traffic incident. We might not be able to get angry about what’s truly bothering us, because it’s so big or so close, so we vent it on someone who has absolutely nothing to do with anything. Somehow it seems preferable to ragers to express deep anxieties on people they’ll likely never see again.

The more I think about Netflix’s “Beef,” the more I like it. The 10 half-hour episodes breeze by, as they chronicle a road-rage incident that spirals into all-out war between two strangers. It’s satirical and yet soundly dramatic, and it’s beautifully acted, too. Stephen Yuen is Danny, a financially desperate contractor, and Ali Wong is Amy, a wealthy lifestyle guru tired of supporting her family. The encounter in an LA parking lot between these two people at opposite ends of the socioeconomic spectrum — he almost backs into her — leads to life-changing events and the admission of big lies.

In the case of Danny, we can see why he is ready to explode. He runs a small company that is failing, and he feels pressure to buy a house for his parents and to care for his younger brother. Amy’s frustrations take a little longer to understand, since her life — a gorgeous house, an attentive husband, and adorable daughter — appears to be ideal. It takes only a short while, though, to see why she is unhappy and exhausted. For all their differences, we can see that Amy and Danny do share a lot, as each of them struggles with feelings of inadequacy and shame.

The show hasn’t been officially renewed, but creator Lee Sung Jin has said that he has two more seasons of “Beef” mapped out. “When we pitched the show, we actually pitched it as a limited anthology series,” he told the Hollywood Reporter. “Fingers crossed. I hope people love the show and we get to make more.” It works as a limited series, certainly, and I’m generally of the less-is-more school of renewal, but I’m thinking more episodes of this unusual show — more about Danny and Amy, or perhaps a different road rage incident — might not be a bad thing.

