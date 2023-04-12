Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond





JANE INC The project of Toronto musician and artist Carlyn Bezic makes complex pop songs that run the genre gamut while remaining rooted in kinetic rhythms; her 2022 album, “Faster Than I Can Take,” was one of the year’s best, combining stylistic breadth with forceful hooks. She opens for the art-pop outfit U.S. Girls, whose dazzling meditation on motherhood “Bless This Mess” came out in February. April 14, 8 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

THE GREG HILL FOUNDATION’S 10 YEARS STRONGER, FEATURING ZAC BROWN BAND Normally these barnburning country-rockers would be headlining the larger venue behind the MGM Music Hall (and they’re actually scheduled to do so in August); this intimate show is a benefit for the Greg Hill Foundation’s Boston Marathon Survivors Fund. April 16, 8:15 p.m. MGM Music Hall at Fenway. 617-488-7540, crossroadspresents.com

CHLÖE: THE IN PIECES TOUR R&B singer Chlöe Bailey, one-half of the harmonizing sister duo Chlöe x Halle, comes in support of her spirited, groove-heavy solo debut, “In Pieces.” April 17, 7 p.m. House of Blues. 888-693-2583, houseofblues.com/boston

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country









OMAR SOSA A double dose of Omar at Clark University: Sunday, the Cuban giant performs as part of SUBA Trio with Seckou Keita and Gustavo Ovalles; the next evening, filmmaker Soren Sorensen’s documentary “Omar Sosa’s 88 Well-Tuned Drums” will be shown, followed by a Q&A with Sosa, Keita, and Sorensen. April 16, 7:30 p.m. $20 (concert); April 17, 7:30 p.m., free, reservation required (film). Traina Center, Clark University, 92 Downing St., Worcester. www.eventcreate.com/e/gellerjazz

GREAT LAKE SWIMMERS This Ontario outfit has reached the 20-year mark of recording its stately, slow-rolling roots music; the title of its upcoming album, “Uncertain Country,” points to the thematic territory in which songwriter Tony Dekker currently finds himself — ”a world that, more often than not, is confusing, unfamiliar and unsettling.” April 18, 7 p.m. $20. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047. www.citywinery.com/boston

FIELD GUIDE Indie folkster Dylan MacDonald, who performs as Field Guide, released a self-titled album in 2022. When he took its songs on the road in a solo capacity, he liked the transformations so much that he decided to rerecord the stripped-down versions. “Field Guide (Tape Redux)” was the result. He comes to town in support of the reimagined album. April 20, 8 p.m. $17. The Middle East (Upstairs), 472 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. 866-468-3399. www.ticketweb.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues





THE MAKANDA PROJECT FEATURING CHICO FREEMAN The invaluable big band, a baker’s dozen of Boston’s best, not only keeps alive the compositions of the late, great Hub native Makanda Ken McIntyre, but also plays host to rare visitors such as Chicago-based tenor saxophonist Freeman. April 15, 7 and 8:30 p.m. Free, reservations recommended. Boston Public Library, 149 Dudley St., Roxbury. jsnjk@verizon.net, www.makandaproject.com

PROFESSOR HARP Bostonian Hugh Holmes was a rock drummer until a late 1960s blues harmonica epiphany turned him around. Ever since, he has been rocking audiences all over with his gritty, no-nonsense, Texas-style blues. April 15, 7 p.m. No cover. The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint, 175 Rivers Edge Drive, Medford. 781-874-9357, www.theporchsouthern.com

GROOVE MERCHANT: THE MUSIC OF THAD JONES The NEC Jazz Orchestra, with special guest pianist and composer Jim McNeely, celebrates the centennial of trumpeter, composer, and arranger Jones, who was an incisive soloist with everyone from Count Basie to Thelonious Monk, and who co-led, with drummer Mel Lewis, one of the post-bop era’s greatest big bands. April 20, 7:30 p.m. Free, tickets required. NEC’s Jordan Hall. 617-585-1260, www.necmusic.edu

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA It’s a busy week for the Boston Symphony Orchestra. This weekend at Symphony Hall, BSO music director Andris Nelsons leads the American premiere of Thierry Escaich’s “Les Chants de l’Aube,” a BSO co-commission for cello and orchestra featuring soloist Gautier Capuçon; the program also includes music by Ravel and Rachmaninoff (April 13-15). Then, the Boston Symphony Chamber Players assemble their all-star team at Jordan Hall along with guest pianist Randall Hodgkinson, for an afternoon of pieces by Ravel, Beethoven, and Sofia Gubaidulina (April 16). Various venues. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

IT MUST ALL BE DONE IN DARKNESS Castle of Our Skins presents the world premiere of composer Anthony R. Green’s new opera telling the story of abolitionist and author Harriet Jacobs, who escaped slavery and spent seven years hiding in a tiny crawl space in North Carolina before she was able to flee to the North. Boston Center for the Arts Plaza Black Box Theatre. April 14, 7 p.m.; April 15, 4:30 and 8 p.m. April 14 performance includes post-performance talk back. www.castleskins.org

BEATRICE RANA This Italian pianist with a rapidly rising profile is back on the Celebrity Series of Boston roster, this time with a solo recital featuring Bach’s French Suite No. 2, Debussy’s “Pour le piano,” and Beethoven’s monumental Piano Sonata No. 29, known as the “Hammerklavier.” April 14, 8 p.m. NEC’s Jordan Hall. 617-482-2595, www.celebrityseries.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

THE HOUSE OF RAMON IGLESIA The year is 1983, and elderly and ailing parents Ramon and Dolores (Luis Negron and Sara Burd) plan to return to their native Puerto Rico. That decision opens a rift between their three sons: recent college grad Javier (Jaime Jose Hernandez), Charlie (Mo Correa), and Julio (Dan Garcia). Jose Rivera’s play is directed by Arthur Gomez. April 14-April 30. Moonbox Productions. At Mosesian Center for the Arts, Watertown. https://bit.ly/HouseofRamon

DANCE NATION A dance team of Ohio middle-school girls trains for a national competition in Florida in Clare Barron’s play, which tackles the social complexities, private yearnings, and attempts at self-definition that drive adolescence. A Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2019, “Dance Nation” will be directed by Danielle Fauteux Jacques. April 14-May 14. Apollinaire Theatre Company, Chelsea Theatre Works, Chelsea. 617-887-2336, www.apollinairetheatre.com

CLYDE’S In this superb production of a work by two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage, the four employees who spend their days preparing sandwiches in a Pennsylvania truck stop café under the withering supervision of the café's owner, Clyde (April Nixon), have all done time in prison. None of them wants to return there. For Letitia (Cyndii Johnson), Rafael (Wesley Guimarães), Jason (Louis Reyes McWilliams), and gray eminence/guru Montrellous (Harold Surratt), the job represents not just a means to survive, but also a fresh start and, potentially, a larger sense of purpose. Directed by Taylor Reynolds. Through April 23. Co-production by The Huntington and Berkeley Repertory Theatre. At Huntington Theatre. 617-266-0800, www.huntingtontheatre.org

DON AUCOIN









Dance

PAUL TAYLOR DANCE COMPANY A favorite of Boston audiences for decades, the Paul Taylor Dance Company returns as part of the company’s global tour honoring the legacy of Taylor under its new artistic director, Michael Novak. The company is bringing two of Taylor’s most popular works, the effervescent “Company B” and “Brandenburgs,” as well as a newly commissioned piece, the jazzy “Somewhere in the Middle” by rising choreographer Amy Hall Garner. April 14-16. $29-$85. Boch Center Shubert Theatre. www.celebrityseries.org

MOLISSA FENLEY AND PAT CATTERSON The two veteran dancer-choreographers are “Taking the Long View” in this joint program by their respective companies. Fenley offers three recent works, and Catterson’s Nine Lives Dance will perform her 116th piece, the 30-minute “Tremer,” with a sound score composed by Quentin Chiappetta. April 15-16. $20-$50. Dance Complex, Cambridge. www.dancecomplex.org

NEW ENGLAND INSPIRATIONAL DANCE FESTIVAL Saving Grace Dance Ensemble presents a program of contemporary and classical dance with the goal to uplift and inspire. Featuring more than a dozen dance companies from around New England, the program will include a suite of dances from José Limón’s moving “There Is a Time,” depicting the cycle of life. April 15. $32.50. Amato Center for the Performing Arts, Milford, N.H. www.robyngoulette.com

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art

FRONTIERS OF IMPRESSIONISM As an art movement, Impressionism gathered momentum in late-19th-century France and took off like a freight train through Europe and North America, more or less creating the idea of Modern art. It endures not just as an artifact, but as both an inexhaustibly popular rubric and source of inspiration for artists all over the world. This show, in Worcester, showcases more than 30 artists, including Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Camille Pissarro, Mary Cassatt, and Childe Hassam, who helped lay the foundation for its enduring influence and appeal. Through June 25. Worcester Art Museum, 55 Salisbury St., Worcester. 508-799-4406, www.worcesterart.org

FROM THE ANDES TO THE CARIBBEAN: AMERICAN ART FROM THE SPANISH EMPIRE Spain dominated global exploration from its beginnings in 1492 — the Columbus voyage — and held it for more than 300 years, making the residue of its colonial enterprise thick in both North and South America. This exhibition examines the relationship between colonial plunder and cultural transposition, best expressed perhaps by the scholar Edward Said: “[C]ulture participates in imperialism yet is somehow excused for its role.” Through July 30. Harvard Art Museums, 32 Quincy St., Cambridge. 617-495-9400, www.harvardartmuseums.org

WOMEN AND ABSTRACTION: 1741-NOW This survey, built almost entirely from the Addison’s formidable collection, examines the mostly-Modern convention of abstraction with a broad lens, suggesting the idea, while claimed by a certain cohort of mid-century American men, has a much longer, less masculine lifespan. Through July 30. Addison Gallery of American Art at Phillips Academy, 180 Main St., Andover. 978-749-4015, www.addisongallery.org

MURRAY WHYTE





BARBARA KASSEL: COMING UNDONE The painter is known for her juxtapositions: interiors and exteriors, or ancient frescoes and contemporary locations. In many of these works, she depicts dramatic, dense, and phantasmic mosaics as backdrops for still lifes and more. The delicately stippled, swirling tiles might be waves of imagination dwarfing ordinary scenes like drinks on a table, a house of cards, or a sleeping woman. Through May 9. Clark Gallery, 162 Lincoln Road, Lincoln. 617-386-6115, www.clarkgallery.com

CATE McQUAID

Barbara Kassel’s “Skaters” is part of the “Coming Undone” exhibition at the Clark Gallery in Lincoln. Oil on linen over panel. Clark Gallery





EVENTS

Comedy





DONNELL RAWLINGS The “Chappelle’s Show” and “Black Mafia Family” actor says his family grew up so poor he and his brother used to dream of eating fancy food. Once his mother woke him from such a dream. “I said I was dreaming I was eating steak and she smacked me,” he says. “I said, ‘Why you smack me?’ She said, ‘Cause you’re selfish. You should have woke your brother up and shared that dream.’” April 14, 7 p.m. $30-$35. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. www.thewilbur.com

GRANT LYON As an adult, Lyon misses the days when he could make a birthday wish list to give to his parents with toys and fun stuff. Now “I have to ask for boring, practical things that I can’t afford to buy myself the rest of the year,” he says. “‘Hey, Grant, what do you want for your birthday this year?’ Medicine.” April 14-15, 7:30 p.m. $20. Paddy O’s, 33 Union St. #22. www.eventbrite.com

JEN KOBER The Louisiana comic was watching “The People v. O.J. Simpson” TV series with her grandmother when she realized Nana didn’t remember the original O.J. trial happening. “So I bet my Nana $183 that they find O.J. not guilty,” she says. “She took that bet and that’s how I paid my electric bill. Don’t get upset, she’s my Nana, she’d want me to have lights.” April 14-15, 8 p.m. $30. Off Cabot Comedy and Events, 9 Wallis St., Beverly. www.offcabot.org

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

CHILDREN’S AFTER SCHOOL CRAFT DAY Kids and parents can choose vases, paint them, add soil, and plant seeds. Watch the plants grow at home as the weather continues to get warmer. April 14, 4-8:30 p.m. $5-$20. K.B.R. Events, 11 Perkins Ave., Brockton. allevents.in

2ND ANNUAL MARATHON DAFFODIL DASH Suffolk Downs will host a race around the track with 50-yard dashes and a mile run for kindergarten through eighth graders. Yellow daffodils — symbolic of strength and hope after the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, according to a press release — will fill the space before they are moved to the streets for the marathon. Kids will also be able to play lawn games, get their faces painted, and make flower crowns. Runners must register ahead of time. April 15, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. The Track at Suffolk Downs, 525 McClellan Highway. eventbrite.com

CONCORD PARTIOTS DAY PARADE The annual Patriots Day parade processes from Concord Center to North Bridge for a wreath-laying ceremony and back to Concord Center. There will be a reenactment of the Minuteman companies and British troops battle on April 19, 1775, when the first shots of the American Revolution were fired. April 17, 9 a.m. Free. Concord Center, Concord. mommypoppins.com

MADDIE BROWNING



