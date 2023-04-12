Toni Collette plays an American mom-turned-mob boss in ‘Mafia Mamma’

That description is a lot more fun than the movie itself. For starters, Kristin is unsuited for the job, and not in the comedic way screenwriters J. Michael Feldman and Debbie Jhoon intended. She is brutally inept and often fails to listen to the advice of the folks who have been in the crime business for decades. At least Kristin acknowledges that the family henchman, Fabrizio (Eduardo Scarpetta), would be a better Don, but grandpa’s will explicitly bequeaths control to her.

“Mafia Mamma” is an action comedy about a flaky American marketing employee and soon-to-be empty nester, Kristin (Toni Collette), who, through the demise of her grandfather, Don Giuseppe Balbano (Alessandro Bressanello), becomes the head of a major Italian crime family. Assisted by Don Giuseppe’s consigliere, Bianca (Monica Bellucci), she must take down the Romanos, a rival family, while avoiding her own assassination.

Making matters more complicated, Kristin is also super horny. She hasn’t done the horizontal mambo in three years, plus she walks in on her no-good husband, Paul (Tim Daish), mamboing with someone else. As revenge, she wants to use the free trip to her grandfather’s funeral in Italy to relive Elizabeth Gilbert’s 2006 memoir, “Eat, Pray, Love.” Except in Kristin’s version, which she repeats multiple times, “love” is replaced by another four-letter word.

Her quest for a good time leads her into situations better suited to an ′80s teenage sex comedy. She’s barely out of the airport before she runs into Lorenzo (Giulio Corso), a potential suitor traveling with his cranky Aunt Esmeralda (Dora Romano). It will not be the last time their paths cross, as Kristin is intent on making Lorenzo her conquest.

I remind you that a rival mob family is trying to kill Kristin. But she’s more concerned about getting laid. “I’ve been here two days and I’ve almost been murdered twice,” she complains to Bianca. “I’m gonna need a lot more sex to calm me down.”

Because this is a comedy, Kristin has ample opportunities to accidentally avoid her demise. For example, one assassination attempt is thwarted when she switches her poisoned glass of limoncello with that of a Romano henchman she’s attempting to seduce. She did so because he poured her too much booze, and she was afraid she wouldn’t like the drink. This scene is preceded by one where she mishears “limoncello” as “lemon Jell-O.”

These are the jokes!

There’s also an unfunny running gag about how Kristin has never seen “The Godfather,” as if watching it would help her be a better Don. The filmmakers have definitely seen Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 classic; their numerous homages feel like desperate bids for relevance.

“Mafia Mamma”'s biggest problem is that it would be a more interesting movie without its lead. I secretly hoped that someone would knock Kristin off so that Bianca could take over. Bellucci is quite convincing in her role. As the Bud Abbott to Collette’s Lou Costello, she’s a joy to watch. Her successful approach to the film’s humor is to play it straight.

Unfortunately, director Catherine Hardwicke fails to rein in Collette’s performance. Her constant mugging for the camera reminded me of Jerry Lewis at his rubbery-faced worst. Collette is one of those actors who simply cannot play a stupid character. Her strength and intelligence shine through no matter how hard she tries to mask those qualities.

While “Mafia Mamma” fails as a comedy, it succeeds in delivering the graphically violent moments one expects from a movie about the Mafia. You know me — I like the gory stuff. People are shot in the head, stabbed, crushed by a thresher, and dismembered. In the movie’s pièce de résistance, a hit man gets the business end of a high heel stabbed into his eyes and crotch repeatedly, and in loving closeup.

Even stained with the flowing blood of rivals, the Italian scenery still looks gorgeous. That’s the best thing about “Mafia Mamma.”

★½

MAFIA MAMMA

Directed by Catherine Hardwicke. Written by J. Michael Feldman and Debbie Jhoon. Based on a story by Amanda Sthers. Starring Toni Collette, Monica Bellucci, Alessandro Bressanello, Tim Daish, Giulio Corso, Eduardo Scarpetta, Dora Romano. 101 minutes. At AMC Boston Common and suburbs. R (leave your mamma at home)

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic. He can be reached at odie.henderson@globe.com.