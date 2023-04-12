MBTA completes purchase of Widett Circle, plans for old meatpacking district to become a railyard

T officials say Widett will provide a crucial relief valve to South Station, which sits about a mile to the north, by creating room for a nearby layover space to store and work on trains used along nine commuter rail lines. Widett, which is sandwiched between the Southeast Expressway and a set of railroad tracks, is considered essential if the T wants to increase commuter rail frequency south or west of the city, and it’s an important component of plans to add more tracks to South Station itself.

The MBTA has completed a $255 million purchase of the 24-acre Widett Circle industrial area, with plans to turn what was once a busy meatpacking district into a railyard.

Currently, the T’s yard in Readville, on the southern outskirts of Boston, is the closet layover facility to South Station. That requires many trains that are not in service to be piloted back and forth along the Fairmount line, particularly in the middle of the day when fewer trains are running. This system of moving trains to Readville when they are not in use burns extra fuel, takes up additional crew time, and can cause congestion on the Fairmount route.

Widett Circle, a nondescript assemblage of industrial buildings, served as home to a variety of food distributors and processors for roughly five decades. It popped onto the city’s radar about eight years ago, when it was proposed as the possible home for an Olympic stadium as part of Boston’s ill-fated bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics. The hope at the time was that the site could be redeveloped after the Games, and when Boston’s Olympic dreams were dashed in 2015, developers still held out hope for Widett’s potential as prime open real estate in the crowded city.

For decades, Widett Circle housed a cluster of food wholesalers and distributors who prized its easy access to downtown restaurants. But they have since scattered, and much of the area has been purchased by the MBTA for a railyard to support South Station. Craig F. Walker

Eventually, developer Able Co. and its financial backers acquired a nearly 20-acre food distribution complex at Widett, known as the New Boston Food Market, and a separate five-acre cold storage warehouse site next door. Able had quietly circulated plans for a sprawling mixed-use development there, and at one point a massive Amazon distribution center was being considered for part of the site. The T, which already had a small parcel in the area, remained in the mix through these discussions, in part because the layover options at Widett are considered crucial to any South Station expansion.

The ambitious mixed-use vision never came to fruition. Able became more interested in selling the 24 acres to the T last year, and struck a deal with the transit agency in the fall. Meanwhile, the food processors decamped for other sites.

State officials expect it could take another three years to build out the railyard, and it’s possible that the site could also eventually accommodate other state or city uses, such as some of Boston’s nearby public works operations. Meanwhile, plans to expand South Station remain in flux, in part because of funding issues and the need to move the US Postal Service from its property next door.

During Boston's ill-fated bid to host the 2024 Olympics, Widett Circle was seen as a potential site for a main stadium. Boston 2024

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.