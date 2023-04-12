MIT adjunct wins prize in computing

An adjunct professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has won the $250,000 ACM Prize in Computing from the Association for Computing Machinery. Yael Tauman Kalai, who is also a senior principal researcher at Microsoft Research, won the prize for developing a mathematical technique that enables low-powered computers to verify the accuracy of complex calculations made on more powerful machines. The technique is used by blockchain companies like Ethereum to quickly verify cryptocurrency transactions. Kalai’s award comes about three weeks after MIT research affiliate Robert Metcalfe received ACM’s $1 million Turing Award for his role in inventing the computer networking technology Ethernet. — HIAWATHA BRAY

Boston market research firm sold

Advertising giant Omnicom Group has sold Boston market research firm C Space and an affiliated British firm, Hall & Partners, to Escalent, a Michigan company that specializes in data analytics. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. C Space chief executive Jessica DeVlieger will remain in charge of C Space and its 400-person workforce and will join Escalent chief executive Melissa Sauter’s executive team. There are no immediate plans to change company offices or to stop using the C Space name. The combined three companies will employ nearly 2,000 people across 20 countries. C Space was known as Communispace until 2015, when Omnicon changed the firm’s name. The Boston firm was launched in 1999 and acquired by Omnicom in 2011. Escalent, meanwhile, is owned by private equity firm STG Partners. — JON CHESTO

STREAMING

HBO Max is now just Max

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is renaming its streaming service Max, dropping HBO from the brand and bolstering its programming lineup in a bid to attract more subscribers. The company unveiled the name at a press event in Burbank, Calif., Wednesday, where chief executive David Zaslav and his team announced details including a new Harry Potter series and fresh features from DC Comics. Prices will range from $16 to $20 a month without advertising and $10 a month with ads, mostly in line with the current service. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

You may need a reservation to get through the crowded Brenner Pass

Truckers hauling goods between German and Italy through the Austrian Alps may soon need to book a reservation, after officials agreed to regulate queues and manage the environmental impact of traffic clogging the Brenner Pass, Europe’s busiest mountain corridor. The plan highlights Europe Union’s latest effort to manage supply chains that deliver goods to the trade bloc’s 447 million people. Recent bottlenecks prompted by Brexit, COVID restrictions, and climate change have snarled freight and helped fuel rising inflation. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FUNDING

VCs turn away from cryptocurrency

Venture capitalists are continuing to pull back from crypto, an industry that’s been plagued by scandals, a market downturn, and regulatory uncertainty. Private funding for crypto startups in the first quarter of this year plunged to its lowest level since 2020, according to data from research firm PitchBook. Global VC funding for the industry fell to $2.4 billion in the quarter, an 80 percent decline from its all-time high of $12.3 billion during the same period last year, according to PitchBook. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRAVEL

Airline stocks drop after American’s muted outlook

Airline stocks tumbled Wednesday after American Airlines issued a lackluster outlook that appeared to amplify fears that travel demand, which has surged for the past year, could finally be slowing in the face of inflation and economic uncertainty. American said that it expects to report a small profit for the first quarter, but one that could easily be below Wall Street expectations. American indicated that demand is still about as strong as it predicted in January, but the stay-the-course update came as analysts cautioned investors about a slowdown in travel bookings. Bank of America analyst Andrew Didora said this week that his bank’s data show that airline bookings have slowed since mid-March, “and we have become a bit more cautious on 2Q23 revenues.” He lowered second-quarter revenue estimates for the big airlines by up to 2 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MOVIE THEATERS

Cinema advertising company files for bankruptcy

National CineMedia filed for bankruptcy, the latest casualty of declining audiences at movie theaters that saw its business further imperiled when Cineworld sought court protection last year. NCM was founded in 2005 by the three biggest US movie chains (Regal, AMC, and Cinemark), and its fate remains tied to those companies — they are NCM’s biggest customers. The company has been struggling since the pandemic began, when would-be moviegoers stayed home. More recently, audiences have trickled back into theaters, but fears of an economic slowdown have caused companies to pull back on advertising spending as questions loom about the recovery of movie theater attendance. The company can put ads on more than 20,000 movie screens in the United States. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WORKPLACE

Chase orders managing directors back to the office every day

JPMorgan Chase has told its managing directors that they now must be in the office every weekday, ending a hybrid-work practice that arose during the pandemic. “Our leaders play a critical role in reinforcing our culture and running our businesses,” the bank’s operating committee said in a memo to staff. “They have to be visible on the floor, they must meet with clients, they need to teach and advise, and they should always be accessible for immediate feedback and impromptu meetings. We need them to lead by example, which is why we’re asking all managing directors to be in the office five days a week.” Wall Street firms, like companies throughout corporate America, are rethinking their work-from-home rules as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes. At New York-based JPMorgan, employees at retail bank branches and in check processing must be in daily, while others are allowed to take advantage of a hybrid-work model. Still, those workers must be in three days a week unless they have senior-management approval. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FOOD

Egg prices down more than 30 percent in March

Egg prices tumbled the most in 36 years in March, the second straight monthly decline, giving US consumers relief after months of soaring food inflation. Prices for eggs fell 11 percent for the month, according to Labor Department data released Wednesday. Coupled with declines in prices for some meat, poultry, and produce products, the index for food at home eased for the first time since September 2020. Egg prices touched a record high in January as the worst-ever outbreak of avian influenza killed tens of millions of chickens during the past year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SPACE

Relativity Space switches to larger rockets

Relativity Space Inc. plans to abandon future flights of its Terran 1 rocket less than a month after it first tested the 3D-printed vehicle. The company will instead shift operations toward a previously planned larger rocket in hopes of filling a growing market need and better competing with industry leader Space X. The pivot to this larger rocket, the Terran R, will likely mean Relativity won’t conduct additional launches until 2026, when it expects the vehicle to be ready for flight. — BLOOMBERG NEWS