Sheraton Boston owners aim to convert part of hotel into dorm space for Northeastern

One of the new owners of Sheraton Boston Hotel in Back Bay, an entity managed by bicoastal investment firm Hawkins Way Capital, has proposed converting one of the property’s two towers from a 428-room hotel into a dormitory that could house 854 students. Northeastern University is the dorm’s “initial tenant,” wrote Joshua Bird, general counsel of Hawkins Way Capital LLC, in a letter this month to the Boston Planning and Development Agency. Hawkins Way has offices in New York and Los Angeles, and bought the Sheraton last February in partnership with Värde Capital, another investment firm.

The second Sheraton tower, which rises 29 stories with 792 hotel rooms, “will remain a hotel and is not part of this proposal,” Bird’s letter states.

Housing students in hotels was common practice during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when local universities including Northeastern, Boston College, Emerson College, Fisher College, and Suffolk University worked out agreements with local hotels — including the Sheraton, which housed Northeastern students — to spread out dense student populations. And converting hotels into dorms has happened in Boston before: Suffolk University converted the former Ames Hotel just outside City Hall into a dormitory just a few years ago. That $63.5 million deal was likely far less expensive than new construction, particularly in such a prime downtown location.

Many Boston universities have long been under pressure to add student housing in an effort to ease pressure on neighborhood housing markets, and Northeastern opened an 825-bed dorm — built in partnership with a private student housing developer — on Columbus Ave. in 2018. A year later, they proposed a second similar building at the corner of Columbus Ave. and Melnea Cass Blvd. near the MBTA Orange Line Ruggles station. That proposed 25-story, 810-bed dormitory, which faced significant neighborhood opposition, has not progressed at the BPDA since 2021.

In 2021, Northeastern provided on-campus housing for roughly half of its 20,000 undergraduate students, according to the most recent city student housing report. Its growth in the past decade has seen Northeastern surpass Boston University as the city’s largest university. Northeastern received more than 96,000 undergraduate applications this year, spokesperson Renata Nyul said.

“When we learned that Hawkins Capital purchased the south tower of the Sheraton, we took the opportunity to house more of our students in a university-supervised setting, and reduce pressure on the city’s rental market,” she said in a statement.

Hawkins Way plans to create a dedicated student entry at the Sheraton’s converted south tower, and also plans on “repurposing both the existing ground floor retail area and 3rd floor hotel area” to create 12,000 square feet of student amenity space, with a lounge, dining and study areas, laundry facilities, and/or a fitness center.

“We have conducted multiple neighborhood, community and stakeholder meetings about this proposal over the past year,” Bird’s letter states. “We have factored into our Proposed Project the ideas and feedback received during these outreach meetings. We will of course continue to engage with the community and welcome further input as the Article 80 process and the (planned development area) amendment process continue.”

The move would need approval by the BPDA. Even in early conversations, it faced pushback last year from some Northeastern students and members of UNITE HERE Local 26, who contended the conversion would mean a loss of jobs at the hotel. The Sheraton was the last major Boston hotel to reopen after COVID shutdowns, and was then promptly sold to Hawkins Way and Värde.

“The students of Northeastern stand for an equitable recovery from the pandemic, and therefore ask Northeastern to NOT turn almost half of the Sheraton into dorms. Student housing should not displace good jobs,” an online petition protesting the change last year read.

Catherine Carlock can be reached at catherine.carlock@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bycathcarlock.