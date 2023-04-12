Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through April 4) as reported to Mass Audubon.
The Western grebe continued on Mashpee Pond.
Santuit Pond in Mashpee hosted some nice early spring migrants including 15 wood ducks, a Northern pintail, a blue-winged teal, 111 ring-necked ducks, 7 black-crowned night-herons, a red-shouldered hawk, a purple martin, a cliff swallow, several barn swallows, 2 Northern rough-winged swallows, many tree swallows, a ruby-crowned kinglet, and 7 Eastern phoebes.
Birds at Bell’s Neck conservation area in West Harwich included a clapper rail, 2 whimbrels, a Virginia rail, a lesser yellowlegs, 35 greater yellowlegs,15 great egrets, a snowy egret, 54 black-crowned night-herons, 16 ospreys, and 2 bald eagles.
Sightings from Race Point in Provincetown included 2 thick-billed murres, 2 common murres, 8 razorbills, 11 piping plovers, and 9 Iceland gulls.
Other sightings around the Cape included 5 snowy egrets in West Dennis, a continuing willet at Red River Beach in Harwich, 8 red crossbills in East Harwich, and a clapper rail in Brewster.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.