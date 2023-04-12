Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Santuit Pond in Mashpee hosted some nice early spring migrants including 15 wood ducks, a Northern pintail, a blue-winged teal, 111 ring-necked ducks, 7 black-crowned night-herons, a red-shouldered hawk, a purple martin, a cliff swallow, several barn swallows, 2 Northern rough-winged swallows, many tree swallows, a ruby-crowned kinglet, and 7 Eastern phoebes.

Recent sightings (through April 4) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Birds at Bell’s Neck conservation area in West Harwich included a clapper rail, 2 whimbrels, a Virginia rail, a lesser yellowlegs, 35 greater yellowlegs,15 great egrets, a snowy egret, 54 black-crowned night-herons, 16 ospreys, and 2 bald eagles.

Advertisement

Sightings from Race Point in Provincetown included 2 thick-billed murres, 2 common murres, 8 razorbills, 11 piping plovers, and 9 Iceland gulls.

Other sightings around the Cape included 5 snowy egrets in West Dennis, a continuing willet at Red River Beach in Harwich, 8 red crossbills in East Harwich, and a clapper rail in Brewster.