I’ve been waiting six years for my live-in boyfriend to get divorced

Fast-forward to six years ago and I met this lovely man through a dating app. He was going through a divorce and had not lived with his wife for three years prior to us meeting. Well, he is still not divorced and I have been pushing him to do so for over a year now. He and his ex aren’t together — they just aren’t moving forward with dissolving their marriage. She has mental health issues and I believe he is just being lazy.

Q. I am a 52-year-old woman who has been dating a gentleman for six years, living together for five. My last relationship, prior to this one, was abusive and ended more than 20 years ago. Being a single mother, I had decided not to date until my child was grown.

I had wanted to get married to this man, and he even refers to me as his wife in public. But any time I bring it up the idea of marriage or, at least, getting divorced, he gets mad. I just don’t know how much more time I should give him. As an aside, I don’t know how easily we can break up. I own the house we live in and he no longer has family in the area who could help him. With housing being so expensive, I don’t know where he would go.

- Am I Being Too Nice?

A. He’s capable of finding another place to live, even if it’s in another area. Please know that you don’t have to stay with someone who makes you unhappy.

My assumption here, however, is that you don’t want to break up. It sounds like you’d rather stay with him — if he’s divorced. See if you can figure out why, specifically, he’s not taking next steps. Maybe it is laziness, but are you sure it’s not about money? Would it be more expensive for him or his ex to get health insurance if the marriage were to end?

I know he’ll get mad if you ask about this, which is why I suggest sending an e-mail with your questions — along with a request for couples counseling. You can tell him you’re starting this conversation in writing to give him space to consider your issues before responding. He might hit delete — that would be its own answer — but maybe he’ll sit with the e-mail and respond.

Tell him that counseling is another way to make this topic easier to talk about. If he says no to getting help from a professional, it’s a good time to consider what kind of partner he might be in the future.

That’s a question you can talk about in therapy on your own, too. Has his behavior affected your desire to get married? After all this time it seems like you have a long way to go before you could feel good about signing that kind of contract.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

Don’t waste any more of your life on a person you don’t want to be with. ASH

Please react with immediate disgust when he calls you his “wife” in public. How dare he take credit where none is due?LITTLEPENGUIN456

There are definitely reasons why he is not getting divorced: financial, religious, family, emotional (guilt), etc. You have a right to know what they are. His manipulative anger when you try to investigate the issue is a complete deal-breaker. AUNTTIGGYWINK

This dreamboat of yours doesn’t sound like he’s got much going for him, yet you seem fixated on being his wife. What’s up with that?DOGSKI

We don’t care where he goes, nor should you. He’s an adult and married to someone else — let him figure it out. FRIARTUCK01





