Abney is latest to launch bid for Congress in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE — House Finance Committee Chairman Marvin Abney said Tuesday he is joining the crowded field seeking to replace US Representative David Cicilline in Rhode Island’s First Congressional District.

The Newport Democrat, who has served in the General Assembly since 2013, said “my immediate responsibility” is to finish vetting the state’s proposed $13.7 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1, but he intends to run for the seat Cicilline is vacating next month to become president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation.

“During our campaign, we will focus on the positive aspects of Rhode Island society, the things that will make us stronger as a state in which to live and raise a family, not just a laundry list of problems that do little to unite us or make our lives better,” Abney said. “I will work tirelessly with our federal team in order that as resources are available at the federal level, Rhode Island gets it rightful share.”