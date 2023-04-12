Abney is latest to launch bid for Congress in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE — House Finance Committee Chairman Marvin Abney said Tuesday he is joining the crowded field seeking to replace US Representative David Cicilline in Rhode Island’s First Congressional District.
The Newport Democrat, who has served in the General Assembly since 2013, said “my immediate responsibility” is to finish vetting the state’s proposed $13.7 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1, but he intends to run for the seat Cicilline is vacating next month to become president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation.
“During our campaign, we will focus on the positive aspects of Rhode Island society, the things that will make us stronger as a state in which to live and raise a family, not just a laundry list of problems that do little to unite us or make our lives better,” Abney said. “I will work tirelessly with our federal team in order that as resources are available at the federal level, Rhode Island gets it rightful share.”
Abney is the first candidate from the Aquidneck Island section of the district to enter the race, potentially giving him a chance to secure a large bloc of votes from Newport, Middletown, and Portsmouth, while the rest of the field (12 and growing) competes in Providence, East Providence, and Pawtucket.
Advertisement
The current field of Democrats includes Abney, Nick Auttiello, Mickeda Barnes, Stephanie Beauté, state Representative Nathan Biah, state Senator Sandra Cano, state Representative Stephen Casey, Providence Councilman John Goncalves, Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, Aaron Regunberg, state Senator Ana Quezada, and Allen Waters.
Gabe Amo, a Pawtucket native who recently resigned a position working for President Biden, and renewable energy investor Don Carlson are also expected to join the field in the coming weeks. No Republican has announced plans to run in the district, which Biden won by 29 percentage points in 2020.
Advertisement
Abney reported $237,000 in his Rhode Island campaign account as of Dec. 31. He’s not allowed to use that money directly for his congressional campaign, but he can issue refunds to donors and ask them to write a new check in the same amount to his federal campaign account.
Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.