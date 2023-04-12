Ahead of Boston Marathon, Concord to host ‘Tough Ruck’ marathon to support Military Friends Foundation

The names of over 100,000 fallen military and first responders going back to the Revolutionary War are written on ribbons affixed to rucksacks that the “ruckers” will be carrying as they run the 26.2 mile route along historic paths in Lexington and Concord, organizers said in a statement.

The start and finish line for the " 2023 Tough Ruck” marathon will be at The Fenn School at 516 Monument St,

Before dawn on Sunday, nearly a thousand people will gather in Concord, then run 26.2 miles — many wearing full military gear and carrying rucksacks — in a fundraising event to honor fallen military and first responders.

The event will be held the day before the Boston Marathon, and Patriots Day, when Revolutionary actors gather to reenact the Battle of Lexington.

Some run with the names of their fallen comrades, while others select names handwritten by the families of the fallen, said Race Director Sarah Sweeney.

“It’s basically a living memorial to the fallen,” Sweeney said in an interview. “They ruck for those who cannot.”

The “ruckers” will be awarded an Official Boston Marathon Medallion by the Boston Athletic Association, the statement said. The lightweight division runs with 15 pounds or more, and the heavyweight division runs with 35 pounds or more, Sweeney said.

The public is welcome to come support the runners, Sweeney said.

“We welcome the support and the spectators, and it really helps helps the athletes finish,” Sweeney said in an interview. “We’re there until the very end. I think our final rucker last year (took) just over 11 hours. So, we leave no one behind, because that is the mission.”

This will be the tenth annual Tough Ruck marathon. The first, Sweeney said, had 18 participants and took place the year of the Boston Marathon bombing occurred, Sweeney said.

“They were carrying 50-pound rucks at the time,” Sweeney said. “They had crossed the finish line ... and were meeting with Gold Star father Carlos Arredondo at the finish line when the bombs went off. And like so many others, they jumped into action to provide critical support to the wounded.”

Money raised supports the Military Friends Foundation, a nonprofit that supports the families of Massachusetts military members who died in service.

The opening ceremony with senior military personnel, Boston Marathon survivors and families of fallen military and first responders will start shortly before 7 a.m., the statement said. Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army James C. McConville, of Quincy, will attend the start of the event, the statement said, and will be running the Boston Marathon on Monday.

Food vendors and kid-friendly activities will be available at the finish line, the statement said. More information about the event and parking is available at www.toughruck.org.













Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com.