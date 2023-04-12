Before Justin Pearson was a Tennessee politician at the center of the national gun debate, he was a beloved Boston resident

But long before that, Pearson cut his teeth as an active community member and social justice advocate in Boston. And this past Easter Sunday, leaders of the Union United Methodist Church (UUMC) in the South End — where he is still a member — praised him for his ongoing work against the gun violence that’s devastated communities across the country, and most recently that of Nashville, Tenn.

Pearson was one of the two Tennessee state representatives who were expelled from that state’s legislature last week for their participation in a protest against gun violence in the House chambers. They were returned to their seats this week following an uproar.

Many people across the country may now know Justin J. Pearson as the youthful, impassioned Tennessee politician at the center of the national gun control debate. But to a select number of Bostonians, he’s an adopted grandson, a fellow churchgoer, a supporter of local bookstores.

Pearson was returned to Tennessee state office Wednesday after a Memphis commission vote to reject the Republican leadership of the legislature and send him back to his seat. Pearson’s office could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

A Memphis, Tenn. native, Pearson moved to New England to study government and legal studies at Bowdoin College in Maine. After graduating in 2017, he settled in Boston and became an active member of UUMC. He still livestreams the church’s services from Tennessee.

After one Sunday service several years ago, Grove Hall resident Cynthia Moore recently recalled, she offered Pearson a car ride home in the pouring rain. From the onset, Moore said, she was impressed by the way he carried himself at such a young age.

“His whole outlook, his whole being, his whole thought process ... he’s serious about life, and he wants to make a difference,” Moore, 79, said in an interview with the Globe.

The encounter sparked a lasting relationship between the two, Moore said. They would talk about everything from God to politics over a plate of Slade’s chicken wings, as Moore put it, and each time they would walk together, Pearson would take her arm, hold open doors, and take the path closest to the street to ensure Moore’s safety.

“He’s got an old soul,” she said. “Just a true gentleman.”

The 28-year-old Pearson returned to Tennessee during the Covid pandemic. There, he formed an organization that successfully halted construction of a crude oil pipeline through Memphis, and earlier this year he won the seat to represent the state’s 86th district.

Despite the long distance, Moore’s “adopted grandson”, as she called him, stays in constant touch with her and visits her whenever he’s back in town. And in February, Moore watched from her Grove Hall living room as Pearson wore a dashiki to his swearing-in ceremony, generating controversy from some conservative colleagues.

“‘I knew you were going to shake things up,’” Moore recalled texting him, “’But I didn’t know it’d be on the first day!’”

Moore looks at the ongoing news coverage of his ouster and return to the legislature with pride, because “now the whole word knows about my Justin,” she said.

As Pearson’s expulsion dominates headlines, Moore sees pieces of leaders who made a deep impact on Roxbury’s community in him: like former state representative Michael Haynes, Clarence “Jeep” Jones, and the recently passed Mel King.

“Everything they did was without flash, flare, and a whole lot of noise,” Moore said. “They just did it.”

“He’s going to be the next Obama,” she added, referring to the former president Barack Obama.

Regina Jones-Jenkins, 67, a retired psychotherapist of Quincy,thinks Boston can learn a lesson from Pearson’s actions. Jones-Jenkins has attended UUMC services for a year, and knows Pearson through his engagement online.

“Justin’s not there by mistake,” Jones-Jenkins said of Pearson’s election to Tennessee state office. “Watch how he moves in the chamber, how he presents, his affect.”

Jones-Jenkins watched Pearson’s solidarity with people of all creeds and backgrounds in last week’s protests, and said that Boston can’t move forward in its own racial and social justice reckoning until it adopts a similar approach.

“He’s fighting for me, he’s fighting for women, he’s for [Black, Indigenous, and people of color], he’s fighting for everyone,” she said. “Until we become unified, we won’t get anywhere.”

Pearson also seems to have made his mark at Frugal Bookstore, a Black-owned mom-and-pop shop in Nubian Square. Storeowners Clarrissa Cropper and Leonard Egerton wrote in a tweet Saturday that Pearson would visit their shop every Saturday morning and “helped shape [their] bookstore through many conversations.”

“You will always have a home in Boston with your Frugal Bookstore family,” the storeowners wrote in the tweet. “. . . Fight the Power!”

The owners did not want to comment beyond their tweet.

While in Boston, Pearson also worked at Year Up, a Boston-based nonprofit focused on closing the opportunity gap for disadvantaged youth. Gerald Chertavian, founder and CEO of Year Up, first met Pearson at the organization’s Milk Street location. They formed a bond around their shared alma mater, Bowdoin College.

“I was immediately struck by his kind, professional manner,” he said. “When I had an opening, I was so thrilled that Justin applied.”

Pearson first joined Year Up in 2018 in the organization’s internship services sector, supporting program participants through the group’s partnership with different Boston companies. A year later, he became Chertavian’s personal assistant, preparing speeches, attending meetings, and following up with company partners, donors, and 900 employees nationwide.

“[Pearson] was very capable of representing me in many ways and advancing priorities for our organization,” Chertavian said. “He brought, at a very young age, considerable maturity and professionalism.”

Chertavian said Pearson also exceeded his job responsibilities. He made sure Year Up’s students and alumni were registered to vote regardless of political affiliation, volunteered for extra work, and gave his boss many intimate lessons on racial equity.

“Justin has always concerned himself with justice,” Chertavian said. “As we see today, he wants to engage in the political process in a thoughtful, fact-based manner. This is what we want in this generation of leaders.”

Though he feels Pearson’s expulsion from the Tennessee state legislature was unjust, Chertavian knows Pearson’s “feet are planted firmly on the ground.”

“This time is hard, but Justin is harder,” he said.

Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @tianarochon.