BPS miscalculated GPAs, wrongly informing students of their exam school eligibility

“Although we work with an external auditor to ensure the accuracy of our data, neither the external auditor nor BPS’ Office of Data and Accountability (ODA) caught the error before notices were sent out,” the letter reads. “We understand that this news may be concerning.”

In a letter being sent to families this week that was obtained by the Globe, BPS said it discovered an error in how it calculated GPAs to determine exam school eligibility for rising 7th graders. Students must have a GPA of B or higher to be considered for admission.

Boston Public Schools miscalculated grade point averages for dozens of students, wrongly informing some they were eligible to apply to exam schools while others were told they did not meet the criteria when they did, according to a district employee with direct knowledge of the circumstances.

Families were informed last week whether their children were eligible to apply but the information was inaccurate for about 70 students. The district does not believe eligibility for rising 9th and 10th graders was affected by the error.

BPS is still trying to confirm the exact number of students affected, but the district employee told the Globe that about 20 students were wrongly told they were eligible to apply to the exam schools and as many as 47 students were wrongly told they were not.

“We expect to be able to send out new eligibility notices by the end of this week,” the letter continued. “Exam school invitations are still scheduled for early May.”

This is not the first time the district has admitted to mistakes in the exam school admissions process: In 2019 and 2020, dozens of students wrongfully were denied admission to an exam school or didn’t get their top choice, while others incorrectly got admitted, because of errors that occurred when BPS converted a variety of grading systems from different schools into a common GPA measure for exam school decisions.

Last year, the district said it had tapped Ernst & Young to prevent incorrect admission decisions such as those.

But the contract included an important note: “EY is not responsible or part of the decision making process to approve or decline a student’s application to the schools. It is solely the responsibility of the Boston Public Schools.”

This year the district hired the Greater Boston-based firm Borderland Partners instead of Ernst & Young. The companies were charged with verifying the accuracy of the data for the year each oversaw the process.

The miscalculation comes during the first full year of the district’s complicated new exam school admissions policy, which was put in place in July 2021. Eligible students receive a composite score with 70 percent based on their GPA and 30 percent based on a test, the MAP Growth assessment. Last year, there was no test component.

On top of the composite score, applicants get 10 bonus points if they attend a school where at least 40 percent of the students are designated as economically disadvantaged, meaning their families qualify for government assistance. Students can alternatively get an additional 15 points if they live in public housing, are homeless, or are in foster care.

Once students have their scores, they are admitted based on their rank order within eight geographic tiers grouped by factors such as percentage of persons below poverty, percentage of households not occupied by the owner, percentage of families headed by a single parent, percentage of households where English is not the primary language spoken, and educational attainment levels.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @huffakingit.