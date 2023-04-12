Child advocate investigating death of R.I. teen in foster care allegedly given fentanyl-laced pill

Juan Pizarro, 34, of Providence, allegedly gave the teenager a pill at the Motel 6 on Jefferson Boulevard in Warwick , according to court documents. She was later found dead. Pizarro was arrested last week and charged with two counts of delivering fentanyl to a juvenile female. Pizarro may have also provided fentanyl to a second juvenile, according to court documents.

WARWICK, R.I. — The state’s Office of the Child Advocate has launched an investigation into the death of a 15-year-old girl who was in foster care when she was allegedly taken to a motel and given a pill suspected of being laced with fentanyl.

Advertisement

Pizarro was held without bail following his arraignment. On Tuesday, Pizarro was also charged with providing a controlled substance that resulted in the death of a minor. He is due back in court on April 17. His defense attorney, Donna Uhlmann, could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

Get Rhode Island News Alerts Sign up to get breaking news and interesting stories from Rhode Island in your inbox each weekday. Enter Email Sign Up

At the time of her death on April 3, the teen was in temporary custody of the Department of Children, Youth, and Families, and living in a foster home with a relative in Providence. The girl has been identified by her mother in the Providence Journal as her daughter, Steyci. She allegedly ran away from the home; DCYF filed a missing persons report with the Warwick Police Department.

The teen and another unidentified teenage girl were allegedly brought to the Motel 6 and each given a pill. Maria Contreras, the deceased girl’s mother, told the Journal that both girls grew sick from the pills. They were taken to and left at a friend’s house in Providence in the early morning hours of April 3. The other teen allegedly threw up the pill, Contreras told the Journal, but her daughter was not able to.

Contreras said her daughter passed out and later died. DCYF spokeswoman Damaris Teixeira said the department was informed of the teen’s death on the afternoon of April 3. The department then informed the girl’s family, Rhode Island Family Court, and the Office of the Child Advocate of the incident.

Advertisement

“DCYF is working with the family to provide support during this difficult time,” said Teixeira on Wednesday. She said the the department is working with Providence and Warwick police departments on the matter.

Peter Parekh, the motel’s owner, could not be reached by the Globe for comment on Wednesday. A clerk at the front desk told the Globe Parekh was on vacation and could not be reached until he returned next week. The clerk, who said she was not working the night of April 3, said all of the motel’s employees were told not to speak about the matter, which she called “frustrating.”

The state’s child advocate office, which is independent from DCYF, said Wednesday that it would conduct an “in-depth review and analysis of the case.”

The Child Fatality Review Panel members, who will be named at a later date, will release a public report outlining the panel’s findings and recommendations.

This story has been updated with comment from DCYF spokeswoman Damaris Teixeira.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.