Firefighters battling house fire in Lawrence

“Working fire on Juniper Street several Road Closures in the area,” tweeted Lawrence police at 1:25 p.m. “Avoid the area if possible!”

A three-alarm fire was raging Wednesday afternoon at a multi-family home in Lawrence, officials said.

The tweet included a photo showing heavy smoke billowing from the affected residence. There was no immediate word on injuries or the number of people displaced by the blaze.

A request for further comment was sent Wednesday afternoon to Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

