Governor McKee’s big education plan overpromises and underwhelms

Instead, McKee stayed true to the brand he’s built over the past two-plus years, overpromising on a goal and then rolling out a not-ready-for-primetime plan that’s so thin that it’s sure to under-deliver in the long run. And then all we’ll need is a lame excuse for why it failed or a person to blame, and The Full McKee will be on display.

Since Wednesday was actually Governor Dan McKee’s 772nd day in office, you’d think his big education proposal to help Rhode Island students catch up to their peers in Massachusetts by 2030 would be so exhaustively comprehensive that it would take journalists and teachers and mayors a couple of days just to digest all of its complexity and brilliance.

The governor refused to take questions at his press conference at the Newport Boys & Girls Club, rushing off to a back room somewhere in the building rather than face reporters. A spokeswoman said McKee’s speech -- in which, with a straight face, he compared catching Massachusetts on test scores to JFK’s pledge to put a man on the moon -- had all the answers.

It didn’t.

The gist of the plan is for students to add 1 million hours of learning time to their schedules outside of school in order to both make up for the learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic (see remote learning), and to match the students in Massachusetts who have long been among the nation’s leaders in test scores.

McKee wants to accomplish these goals by convincing mayors and town managers to sign a compact with the state where they agree to expand “the culture of learning from the 180-day school year to a full 365-day calendar year.” He has $4 million in federal funding to sprinkle across the state, which will help municipalities pay for more after-school programming.

If this all sounds a little like the Providence After School Alliance that David Cicilline created when he was mayor, you’re probably on the right track.

First to sign on to McKee’s plan is Newport, which already has a fantastic network of nonprofits that are working with students, including the Boys & Girls Club, Sail Newport, and a fun program where kids read to animals. Xay Khamsyvoravong, the city’s new part-time mayor, said it’s time to show a “sense of urgency” for helping kids to succeed.

He’s spot-on about that. But while after-school programming is wonderful, there’s literally no urgency in McKee’s plan. There’s nothing mandatory about it. Heck, he’s not even asking schools themselves to extend the school day or the school year.

We have no sense how cities and towns are going to be held accountable under this Learn365RI compact – is anyone really going to cut funding from nonprofit after-school programs if test scores don’t go up? – and we don’t have a set of guidelines that municipalities will have to follow in order to obtain funding.

McKee, who was an excellent mayor of Cumberland at one time, wants to leave everything in the hands of his pals at the city and town level. The problem with that: They’re not all like McKee. Not all of them care about education the way he did when he led the effort to create mayoral academy charter schools. Many of them are barely interested in schools at all.

McKee did spell out the four metrics that he will use to compare the students in Rhode Island and Massachusetts: RICAS/MCAS scores, absenteeism rates, and completion rates for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

As of the last school year, 41 percent of students in Grades 3 through 8 in Massachusetts were considered proficient in English language arts, compared to 33.1 percent in Rhode Island. In math, 39 percent of Massachusetts’ students were meeting or exceeding expectations, compared to 26.9 percent in Rhode Island.

On attendance, Rhode Island’s chronic absenteeism rate -- the percentage of students who missed at least 10 percent of school days -- was 34 percent last school year, and Massachusetts was at 28 percent, according to a spokesman for the Rhode Island Department of Education. FAFSA completion rates are much closer, with Massachusetts checking in at 56 percent in the current school year and Rhode Island at 53 percent.

It’s clear where I stand on this gimmick of an education plan from a governor who hasn’t even bothered to find a new Board of Education chair since the last one quit in November.

But you don’t have to take my word for it.

I drove over to Cumberland – where McKee lives and where he was mayor – and asked Superintendent Philip Thornton and Assistant Superintendent Tony DiManna what they think about McKee’s plan. Like the rest of us, they hadn’t seen anything concrete, but Thornton had a warning:

“More time by itself is not going to improve student achievement,” he said. “It has to be focused.”

There might not be a district in the state more focused than Cumberland, which is about to hit a 15-year high in student enrollment (now more than 5,000 students) and has among the best RICAS scores in the state.

Among districts with at least 1,500 students, Cumberland now ranks second in Rhode Island in math proficiency (53.2 percent) and third in English language arts proficiency (50.5 percent). The district also compares favorably to most nearby school districts in Massachusetts.

How have they done it?

You walk into Thornton and DiManna’s “war room” and you see whiteboards everywhere filled with student proficiency levels, and comparisons to the rest of the state. They even have the raw numbers that show that it would take only a couple of dozen more students to slightly raise their test scores for some schools to see 10 to 20 percent gains in their overall proficiency rates.

DiManna has become obsessed with reviewing every student’s RICAS scores, and grouping them in categories that help the district provide extra support to each kid. Rather than simply classifying a student as “partially meeting expectations,” DiManna makes sure that students on the cusp of reaching proficiency received targeted help. Students with lower scores also get extra doses of attention to raise their scores.

For what it’s worth, I’ve been asking the Rhode Island Education Department for months for data on exactly how many kids need to improve to catch Massachusetts. They refuse to say.

“It takes a tremendous amount of cohesion between the central office, admin, and teachers that will translate to the highest-quality instruction,” DiManna said.

All this in a district that spends about $16,000 per pupil, $3,000 less than the state average. Thornton said he wasn’t sure whether Cumberland will sign on to McKee’s pact, but if it does, he knows how he wants to use any extra money: on “targeted, focused attention with experts working with these kids.”

If McKee actually wants to fix Rhode Island schools, maybe he should look in his own backyard.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.