Groveland provides water to West Newbury following water main break

The Groveland Water and Sewer Department is providing water to the Town of West Newbury due to a water main break on Wednesday, according to Groveland Superintendent Colin Stokes.
Groveland is providing water through a municipal interconnected pipeline between the two towns while repairs are made, according to Stokes.
Earlier this year, Groveland supplied water for West Newbury for a month while the town’s water tower was repaired.
The main break affects the water supply from the town’s well field and from Newburyport, according to Stokes.
Groveland has an established emergency water connection for surrounding towns to provide mutual aid when these situations occur, according to Stokes.
Advertisement
The water main had not been repaired as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.