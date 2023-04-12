Groveland provides water to West Newbury following water main break

The Groveland Water and Sewer Department is providing water to the Town of West Newbury due to a water main break on Wednesday, according to Groveland Superintendent Colin Stokes.

Groveland is providing water through a municipal interconnected pipeline between the two towns while repairs are made, according to Stokes.

Earlier this year, Groveland supplied water for West Newbury for a month while the town’s water tower was repaired.