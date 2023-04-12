Magazine lists Hampton Beach boardwalk among classics across country

“Skee-Ball, old-school pinball machines, raucous music, pizzerias, and saltwater taffy stands are all part of the seaside experience on this mile-long asphalt boardwalk, as is a summertime concert in the Sea Shell Stage,” the magazine said, referring to the Hampton Beach boardwalk.

The Hampton boardwalk was one of eight profiled in a Country Living story that went live April 1, under the tantalizing headline “These Classic Beach Boardwalks Are All About Summertime Nostalgia.”

A leading travel and lifestyle outlet is lauding the Hampton Beach boardwalk as one of eight “classic” oceanfront strips in the US, and local business leaders are “delighted” by the attention being showered on the iconic New Hampshire vacation spot, officials said.

John Nyhan, president of the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce, said Wednesday in a phone interview that his organization welcomes the coverage.

“We’re very proud of the recognition we’ve been given,” Nyhan said. “I think the story really highlighted that there’s so many things that people can do when they come to Hampton Beach.”

He noted that even adults of a certain age “still like to play Skee-Ball, still like to have cotton candy - the good old fashioned [pastime of] coming to the beach with a family.”

Nyhan said he doubts there’s another “location on the coast that can offer 80 straight nights of free entertainment” on an outside stage, and he noted that the annual Hampton Beach Seafood Festival draws up to 100,000 hungry visitors the week after Labor Day.

Additional boardwalks highlighted by Country Living included strips in Ocean City, Md., Coney Island, N.Y., Main Beach in Santa Cruz, Cali., Virginia Beach, Va., Rehoboth Beach in Delaware, Venice Beach in Cali, and Atlantic City, N.J., where luminaries from the fight game can often be seen hobnobbing before big cards at Boardwalk Hall.

Asked Wednesday to name his favorite stop along the Hampton Beach boardwalk, Nyhan cited a couple candy stores, describing himself as a “fudge eater and taffy eater,” as well as the fried dough emporium Blink’s Fry Doe which he said offers “that cinnamon sugar you can’t say no to.”

The beach isn’t immune to occasional turbulence from the young and the restless, however.

Last spring, Hampton police said they “dealt with a number of large groups that formed on the beach” and started fighting on the evening of May 13, 2022.

“These groups were dispersed when Police observed fights starting to break out,” police said at the time. “Upon dispersal these groups made [their] way to the roadway and continued to be disorderly and disrupt traffic on Ocean Blvd.”

No injuries or damages were reported in that fracas, officials said at the time, and dozens of people were arrested, with cops vowing to beef up their presence at the beach the following weekend.

Nyhan said Wednesday that officials strive to create a welcoming atmosphere at the beach for families.

“One of our priorities along the Seacoast here is [making it] family friendly,” he said. “Not every day is laying on the beach day. It might be overcast, so maybe you want to take the kids over to Playland, let them play at the arcade, maybe get some fried dough. There’s a variety of things that a family can do.”

And when families hit the beach in the morning, Nyhan said, it’s clean as a whistle.

“At 11 p.m. every night the beach is totally cleaned so that when people arrive the next morning, there’s no seaweed, there’s no trash,” he said. “Just absolutely beautiful sand.”

And as the day unfolds, a lively boardwalk too.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.