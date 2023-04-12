‘How did the slow zones get this bad in the first place?’ and your other MBTA related questions answered

She also often writes about how the MBTA’s failures are impacting the daily lives of people in Greater Boston, who are increasingly losing out on wages and opting for cars over transit as service continues to deteriorate.

Dolven has written several stories focused on the safety and reliability crises at the MBTA. She has covered the FTA’s safety investigation of the T, the Orange Line shutdown, and the new general manager.

On Tuesday afternoon, Boston Globe transportation reporter Taylor Dolven hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit focused on the ongoing issues involving the MBTA.

Below are some highlights from the Q&A, which has been condensed and edited for clarity. Or you can click here to see the entire Reddit AMA. Questions are in bold from Redditors who participated in the AMA.

I really want to learn about the disease that’s plaguing the T. Is it staffing, money/funding, corruption, lack of oversight? What came first that caused all of the other problems.

Taylor Dolven: I think there is more than one root cause of the T’s problems. One major thing is that over decades the agency allowed its “state of good repair” backlog to grow and grow by deferring badly needed maintenance on its assets (trains, tracks, stations, etc.). Whether that work was put off or done insufficiently because of staffing problems, funding problems, or corruption is hard to say, and the answer is probably a mix. Now, we’re seeing the results of those decisions. For example, the Orange Line train fire last summer happened when a piece of the side of the car fell off and touched the third rail. The T had long been warned about how those cars were past their useful life, and about how those side parts needed more attention.

Do you have any insight into what the specific manufacturing and quality control issues are at the Springfield Plant?

TD: The MBTA has said the agency is very involved in the day to day operations at the CRRC plant in Springfield. The agency has its own “resident inspectors” on the assembly line in charge of part of the quality control.

Boston, MA - 4/11/2023 - Upasana Patel was waiting to board a Red Line train at Park Street Station as part of her morning commute. T delays are rippling out into other sectors of peoples' lives. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Is there even a plan to resolve the slow zones on the system? The red line especially is nearly unusable in its current state, it’s doubling the commute of people who rely on it to get to work.

TD: When the T debuted its speed restriction dashboard earlier this year, my first question was, “What about the work needed to eliminate each slow zone?” So far the agency has not made public any comprehensive plan for that work or provided estimated dates for when each area will be back to full speed. Yesterday, the new MBTA general manager Phillip Eng said he has requested a work plan for eliminating slow zones from the staff, and he vowed to make the plan public so that riders can measure the agency’s progress. We’ll see if/when that happens.

Where does all the money spent on the MBTA go?

TD: The money for T operations goes to paying employees, employee benefits, fuel, supplies, and paying down debt. I think a lot of people feel similarly suspicious of the T’s finances given the deterioration of the system. Longtime T-watchers have concerns about the agency not having enough in-house talent to spearhead and oversee day to day maintenance and long-term projects. The agency currently has hundreds of unfilled budgeted positions, which makes it difficult to create real change.

What on earth is going on with the new fare collection system? It feels like in the time the MBTA announced the program, NYC managed to roll out OMNY across its entire system.

TD: The new fare collection contract with Cubic was renegotiated in 2020, pushing the rollout of the new system to 2024. The T has said that the project will not meet that deadline. More on that here. There appears to have been many problems with this project since 2018. It was the first time the T did a public private partnership (PPP). At first, Cubic was having trouble producing some of the equipment, which I don’t believe was an “off the shelf” product. I hope to look into this more soon.

Will we see any changes to safety oversight, board structure, or funding of the MBTA? From what I know, these seem to be some of the core issues of the agency.

TD: Since Governor Maura Healey took over in January, she has not replaced any of former Governor Charlie Baker’s appointees to the MBTA board of directors. Her Secretary of Transportation, Gina Fiandaca, serves on the board. Three of the board members (Scott Darling, Mary Beth Mello, and Robert Butler) had terms that ended when Baker left office, and could have been replaced as early as January. Chair of the board Betsy Taylor’s term ends 10/7/2024, and the terms of Thomas Koch and Chanda Smart end on 10/7/2025.Proposals that would take the state safety oversight power of the T away from the Department of Utilities have been floated on Beacon Hill since last year when the FTA found that the DPU was not providing adequate oversight. There have been no significant changes to MBTA funding structures so far.

Boston, MA - 8/16/2022 Passengers at the Ashmont/Peabody Sq . T Stop during their morning commutes. The Red Line was having delays. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

What is the timeline for actual progress for getting the T to run without much delays?

TD: There is no public timeline for restoring subway or bus service. When the MBTA cut subway service by more than 20% last June, the agency said the reduced schedules would be in place for the summer until the T could hire enough dispatchers for the full schedule. Ten months later, and the T is now saying that the agency has made progress on hiring dispatchers, but doesn’t have enough operators or trains to run full service. More on those moving goalposts here. The other issue causing delays is slow zones. Similarly, there is no public timeline for eliminating slow zones.

How did the slow zones get this bad in the first place? They seem to have affected every single part of the system and surely didn’t get this way overnight.

TD: Slow zones are put in place most often when the area of track has a defect that would make it unsafe to travel at full speed. Ideally, these defects are flagged early on and fixed before the problem gets so bad that a slow zone is needed. That hasn’t happened at the T. The agency has allowed track problems to persist (sometimes for years) without fixing them, quietly slowing commutes for riders. The slow zone situation got dramatically worse when the total percentage of tracks with slow zones jumped from around 8% at the end of February to around 25% now. This happened because the T’s state oversight agency, the DPU, found some serious track defects during an inspection in early March that the T had not accounted for. Since March 9, the T has been reviewing the status of its tracks to try to figure out what other defects it did not know about before the DPU inspection. The agency isn’t answering basic questions about this process like how many defects it has found so far that it didn’t know about before, or why the condition of the tracks wasn’t properly verified before.

Does the MBTA have a strategy for getting ridership and service back to pre-covid levels? And if not what are they thinking the future of the system is? Managed decline with just enough maintenance to keep from a federal takeover?

TD: The T does not have a goal or strategy that it has shared publicly for getting ridership back to pre-COVID levels; the T has said it has had an “aggressive” hiring campaign in place since Dec. 2021. While other transit agencies are celebrating increases in ridership, T ridership has somewhat plateaued. My colleague Chris Lisinski at State House News Service compared the change in 35 agencies’ best performance in 2021 to their best performance in 2022. The T ranked 33rd.

BEVERLY, MA - 3/25/2023 Nick White, a resident of Beverly, poses for a portrait at the Beverly Depot commuter rail station on Saturday. White was commuting to work in 2019 when he witnessed the death of Moses Shumow, an Emerson journalism professor, struck and killed by a commuter train. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Is there a plan to fully replace the single level cars used by the CR? When would it be completed by?

TD: The proposed FY24-28 capital investment plan includes funding for the planning and design phase of replacing single level cars and providing electrified service on the “Providence/Stoughton and Fairmount Lines, and the Environmental Justice Corridor (the section of the Newburyport/Rockport Line from Boston’s North station to Beverly).” The board will discuss this plan on Thursday at its finance committee meeting and vote on it next month.

What is a realistic timeline to expect the red line to get back to at least the level of service (train speed and frequency) that we had six months ago?

TD: Unfortunately, the T has not provided a timeline for restoring full service (which the agency cut last June) and eliminating slow zones. The new general manager Phillip Eng said restoring service is a priority, and he pledged yesterday to make public a schedule of the work needed to eliminate slow zones throughout the system.

The Orange Line seems worse than before the month long shutdown last year, what was actually done during that time and could more have been done during that time?

TD: The Orange Line is worse than when it was shut down for a month last August. TransitMatters’ slow zone tracker shows that a roundtrip on the Orange Line is now around 20 minutes slower than it would be if trains were running at full speed. Before the shutdown, the tracker shows a roundtrip was around 6 minutes slower than full speed. At the end of the Orange Line shutdown, the T said it had eliminated six slow zones in these areas: Jackson Square and Stony Brook, State and Downtown Crossing, Tufts Medical Center and Back Bay, Community College and North Station, and Assembly and Wellington. The T’s speed restriction dashboard shows there are speed restrictions in all of these areas now.

Boston, MA - 4/11/2023 - Jeffrey Hawley (cq) age 40 looks to board his Orange Line train at Downtown Crossing as part of his morning commute. T delays are rippling out into other sectors of peoples' lives, their work, childcare, school. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Any updates on deliveries from the CRRC? Any new orange or red line trains?

TD: The MBTA said they stopped deliverers from CRRC in June amid serious quality concerns. Those deliveries resumed in February, with four new Orange Line cars arriving. At the time, the T said they expected to receive four new cars each month going forward. The project is years behind schedule.

Do you think it is a possibility the state or MBTA (or whoever is ultimately responsible) will cut their losses with CRRC on this project and rebid/start anew with a vendor with a more reputable track record like Alstom/Bombardier or Siemens?

TD: Rail industry procurement experts have told me that it is very unlikely that the T would scrap the contract with CRRC and go with a different manufacturer, which would likely take even longer. The T halted all deliveries of new cars last June after quality problems mounted, basically suspending the project until CRRC improved the situation. Deliveries resumed in February. In hindsight, the decision to require the winning bidder to build a new factory and hire and train a new workforce in Massachusetts created risk of delays and problems that may have been avoided had the T ordered the cars from an existing factory. But the requirement was politically irresistible at the time, creating jobs in Western Mass, where there had been a long hardened grudge about a statewide sales tax funding the T with no tangible benefit to subway-less areas beyond Boston. Then the T chose a company that had never built a rail car in the US before, further increasing the risk of delays and problems. The pandemic certainly didn’t help.

There have been a lot of rumors that the track slowdowns are due to corruption involving track inspectors who were not actually performing track inspections when they said they were. Is there any truth to this?

TD: Track inspectors are in charge of looking for track defects every day. In addition to those visual inspections, the T uses a machine on each subway line a few times a year that can detect defects that a human eye won’t catch. My understanding is that the list of defects found by the machine then have to be measured and verified as real defects (and not false positives) by MBTA staff. If there is a defect that warrants a speed restriction, a speed restriction is put in place and a work order is created to fix the defect. Somewhere along the line, this process broke down, and the DPU found serious track defects on the Red Line that the T couldn’t account for in early March. The T has not answered these questions from me over the past month:

“How many speed restrictible track defects has the T identified that were not speed restricted before March 9 (including those that have since been fixed)?”

“Did the MBTA verify the defects found by the geometry scans in February (RL/OL/BL) and in March (GL, Mattapan Trolley) before March 9? If not, why?”

The T claims to be in desperate need of bus drivers, but they still haven’t gotten rid of split shifts for new hires. Why?

TD: When I asked the T about split shifts in January, they said: “The MBTA is also looking at ways to reduce its reliance on split shifts, but short term solutions require reductions to peak service when demand is highest, or more staff availability which is currently constrained.” Since then, the number of active T bus drivers has decreased even further to 1,460. Another important factor is the starting wage for new drivers. Unlike other large US transit agencies, the T does not allow new drivers to start as full time employees, significantly limiting their earnings.

Is Charlie still riding ‘neath the streets of Boston?

TD: He’s stuck in a slow zone.

Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jennaelaney and Instagram @jennaelaney. Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.