Mark Wahlberg bags groceries in Quincy, two months after selling LA estate for $55 million

“I was working at this Stop & Shop on Newport Avenue in Quincy” as a teen, said Wahlberg, clad in a pink and dark gray fatigue hoodie, in the clip. “I was bagging groceries, $3.65 an hour, while I was right up the street getting my driver’s ed. Same day I turned 17, I got my driver’s license. I bought a Pontiac Le Monde [jalopy] for $200.”

Wahlberg, 51, posted a brief clip Tuesday to his Instagram documenting his visit to the supermarket.

Mark Wahlberg, a Dorchester native who rarely misses an opportunity to plug his hardscrabble roots, recently stopped by his old stomping grounds in Quincy, returning to a local Stop & Shop that gave him his first job bagging groceries long before fortune smiled on him in Tinsel Town.

The actor-producer-entrepreneur, who in February sold his 30,000 square-foot Beverly Hills mansion for $55 million, joked in the video that he was headed into the store to see if he could get his old job back.

From there, the lens jumped to light scenes of Wahlberg — whose brother Donnie is a member of New Kids on the Block and a star on “Blue Bloods” — bagging groceries, chatting with staff and patrons, and posing for photos.

“Get outta here,” one woman said as she leaned in for a hug from Wahlberg.

“Doing some serious good in this world, this young man,” one staffer said approvingly in the clip.

“We’re gonna bring people together,” Wahlberg replied.

The clip had generated nearly 61,000 likes as of early Wednesday afternoon.

“Nicest guy ever,” one person replied on Wahlberg’s Insta. “I used to clean his and Donnie’s teeth. He told me a story once how when he was doing the Calvin Klein underwear ads his mother (God rest her soul) gave him belts for Christmas because she was afraid his pants were always falling down😂lol. Great family. great to see him remembering his roots. Keep flossing Mark.”

