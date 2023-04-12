In state budget plan, Mass. House differs from Healey on how to spend ‘millionaires tax’ revenue

It also marks the Democratic-led chamber’s first attempt at articulating how they plan to spend at least $1 billion in revenue from the so-called millionaires tax that voters passed last fall. But while House leaders largely embraced Healey’s plan for a tax plan overhaul, their budget proposal included marked differences from the Cambridge Democrat’s initial spending offer.

The sprawling spending bill, which will dominate attention on Beacon Hill in the coming weeks and months, touches every corner of state government, with plans to pump billions of dollars into state healthcare, make State Lottery games available online — and use the money to fund grants for child care facilities — as well as beef up rental aid for struggling families.

Massachusetts House leaders on Wednesday unveiled a $56.2 billion state budget proposal for next fiscal year that diverges sharply from Governor Maura Healey’s plans on how to spend revenue from a new surtax on the wealthy.

Democratic leaders, for example, want to funnel $161 million into permanently making meals free in the state’s K-12 schools, and put another $100 million behind a new grant program for public schools to build new clean energy projects. At least $320 million would flow to the MBTA alone, including funds for capital projects and a workforce reserve; that’s a more than 70 percent increase from what Healey sought.

And in ditching a Healey proposal to freeze tuition in the state university system, the House instead wants to bulk up spending in a scholarship program for so-called “high demand” jobs.

House leaders also want to manage the money generated by the millionaire’s tax differently. While legislative and administration officials are in agreement on how much to use from the new tax — a $1 billion next year — the House is proposing creating three separate funds to house the revenue, including two where any excess money will flow.

The governor sought to create a single fund for the tax collections. She also wanted to cap additional spending financed by the millionaires tax at 3 percent a year, and require a minimum balance in the new fund.

“We knew everyone was going to be watching where this money was going,” House Speaker Ronald Mariano told reporters Wednesday. “We wanted to make sure that it was easily identifiable.”

Narrowly passed by voters on the November ballot, the constitutional amendment increases the state’s 5 percent income tax rate to 9 percent on annual income exceeding $1 million, with all revenue required to flow to education and transportation initiatives.

The majority of Healey’s plan — $591 million — of next year’s millionaire’s tax revenue would be spent on one-time investments; notably, just $10 million, or 1 percent of the new revenue, would go toward the state’s K-12 schools. She proposed dedicating at least $186 million to the MBTA and $360 million to higher education.

Like Healey, House leaders said the money also is entirely in addition to spending on education and transportation. “It’s 100 percent on top of” existing spending, state Representative Aaron Michlewitz, the House’s budget chairman. The chamber also is proposing to split it evenly between the two buckets.

While the revenue is only a slice of the overall budget, it’s being closely tracked both on and off Beacon Hill, where demands for the extra money are many while the actual money it will raise remains a bit of a mystery.

Revenue officials have said the new surtax could generate far more than is being budgeted, with anywhere from $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion coming in during the next fiscal year. But they also warn that it also relies on “highly volatile” capital gain collections that can fluctuate even in heady fiscal times.

House leaders on Wednesday also emphasized an array of additional spending to help ease the state’s housing crisis. They want to dedicate nearly $181 million toward a rental assistance program that would offer $7,000 per household in assistance each year; Healey had proposed allowing $7,000 every two years.

The House did mirror Healey in another respect, proposing $324 million for the state’s overwhelmed emergency assistance family shelters program.

They also want to revive and make permanent a pandemic-era renter protection law, which would bar landlords from evicting financially struggling tenants who have applied for rental assistance. The Legislature allowed the original — but temporary — measure known as Chapter 257 to lapse at the end of March despite pleas from homeless and housing advocates to keep it in place until at least July 2024.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.