Mayor Michelle Wu to roll out $4.28 billion budget, highlighting ‘sustained investments’

Citing the city’s continued financial health, and revenues that continue to rebound as Boston recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, Wu is proposing a 6.8 percent increase over last year’s operating budget, an uptick of $273.7 million. That budget, along with a $4.2 billion five-year plan for capital expenditures, “sets a foundation for our future, connects our communities, and delivers on the details of City services across our neighborhoods,” Wu wrote in a Monday letter to the Boston City Council.

Boston Mayor Michelle is set to formally unveil Wednesday her proposal for the city’s $4.28 billion operating budget, maintaining investments in core city services while laying the groundwork for new priorities, including a new city planning department and green renovations to public housing.

Last year, the spending plan came paired with a splashy proposal for spending hundreds of millions of dollars in federal COVID relief funds. For fiscal year 2024, Wu outlined a back-to-basics budget, highlighting a proposed $6 million upgrade to the city’s 311 system and $147 million bookmarked in the capital budget to maintain bridges, stairs, and walking paths around the city.

“While the public conversation for every budget tends to focus on the new investments, it is the billions of dollars of sustained investments that most directly impact our residents and our City,” Wu wrote to the council.

Wu and other senior city officials are set to describe the details of the proposal at an event Wednesday morning at City Hall. After that, it faces months of hearings before the City Council, which has more power than ever to guide city spending. This year, for the second time, the council has the authority to directly amend the budget; before 2022, it could merely vote to accept or reject the mayor’s proposals.

As in past years, the largest chunks of the budget are devoted to education, public safety, and fixed costs such as pensions and health insurance for city employees. Here’s a first look at some of Wu’s proposals for the upcoming fiscal year:

New investments

Ongoing commitments

$405 million for the Boston Police Department, an increase of 2.3 percent over last year’s budget. As a city councilor, Wu signed onto a letter calling for a 10 percent decrease to the department’s budget, but as mayor, she has continued to fund it at a consistent level, saying last year that “it’s pretty arbitrary to pick a number.”

$1.45 billion for education, an increase of $68.5 million over last year.

$750,000 to expand library hours, and $43 million for constructing new libraries in Codman Square, Fields Corner, and Egleston Square in the coming years.

$94 million in capital spending for improvements to central city facilities, including City Hall and the Plaza. That comes after a $95 million upgrade to City Hall Plaza that made it more accessible and saw the installation of a new playground.

