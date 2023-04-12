Mortorcyclist killed in crash in Charlemont

A man driving a motorcycle was killed Wednesday afternoon on Route 2 in Charlemont after crashing into another vehicle, according to Massachusetts State Police.

At approximately 1:00 p.m., a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling eastbound pulled to the side of the road preparing to attempt a U-turn. As the SUV pulled onto the road, a 2005 Harley Davidson struck the vehicle, State Police said in a statement.

The operator of the motorcycle, Gregory Herzig, 66, of Colrain, was transported to Baystate Franklin Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.