Mortorcyclist killed in crash in Charlemont

A man driving a motorcycle was killed Wednesday afternoon on Route 2 in Charlemont after crashing into another vehicle, according to Massachusetts State Police.
At approximately 1:00 p.m., a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling eastbound pulled to the side of the road preparing to attempt a U-turn. As the SUV pulled onto the road, a 2005 Harley Davidson struck the vehicle, State Police said in a statement.
The operator of the motorcycle, Gregory Herzig, 66, of Colrain, was transported to Baystate Franklin Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.
The crash forced the roadway to close for three hours, and all lanes were reopened by 4:05 p.m., State Police said.
Advertisement
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.