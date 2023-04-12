The most powerful committee you’ve never heard of meets today

The all-powerful JCLS has a pretty straightforward agenda for its 4 p.m. meeting today, so it wouldn’t normally merit much attention. Except that the committee hasn’t met since 2009, and it took a lawsuit from House Republicans against former speaker Nicholas Mattiello to get the ball moving.

Maybe the Joint Committee on Legislative Services can take a field trip to Bed, Bath, and Beyond if they have enough time.

Office repairs, light improvements, an update to the employee manual. Sounds like a nice little Wednesday.

JCLS is comprised of House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, House Majority Leader Chris Blazejewski, House Minority Leader Michael Chippendale, Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, and Senate Minority Leader Jessica de la Cruz. If you’re keeping score, that means it’s 3-2 in favor of Democrats, and 3-2 in favor of House members.

The committee is meaningful because it oversees the General Assembly’s $50 million budget and, in theory, controls the hiring and firing of staffers in each chamber. But it hasn’t met since current state Representative David Morales was nine years old, and most of Rhode Island hasn’t really noticed.

But former House minority leader Blake Filippi filed a lawsuit in 2020 when Mattiello initiated an audit of the Rhode Island Convention Center without approval from the committee that never meets.

The implication was that the audit was politically motivated. A grand jury was convened, but no one was charged with a crime. Mattiello ended up losing his seat later in the year, and is now a lobbyist.

Filippi left the legislature last year, but in February he agreed to drop the lawsuit, and Shekarchi agreed to have the committee hold quarterly public meetings.

Which brings us to today.

The General Assembly is supposed to be on April recess, but Shekarchi is following through on his pledge and holding a meeting with a rather unexciting agenda. He may seek to break the world record for quickest public meeting so he can get back to enjoying vacation.

