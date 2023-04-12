N.H. facing OUI charge after crashing car into Methuen home

At approximately 1:35 p.m., Methuen police received a 911 call reporting a vehicle had stuck a building at 91 Broadway , Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said in a statement.

A New Hampshire woman who was allegedly huffing a toxic substance while driving is facing charges crashing her car into a Methuen home Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Upon arrival, officers found a Volvo station wagon had crashed into a building and caused its porch to collapse. Two bicycles parked next to the building were also destroyed, according to McNamara.

The driver, 31, of Kingston, NH, was taken to a local hospital. Her name was not released, as she was not arrested.

Investigators determined that she had allegedly been huffing and blacked out prior to the crash, said McNamara.

Huffing is the process of inhaling toxic substances to produce a high.

The woman will face charges of operating under the influence of drugs (second offense), marked lanes violation, and speeding, according to McNamara.





