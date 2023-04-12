Photos of the month: March 2023

Dominic Tran and Sara Young, fourth-year medical students from Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine, celebrated after receiving their assignments on Match Day, the day when the National Resident Matching Program releases results to applicants seeking residency and fellowship training positions in the United States. Tran will go the the University of California San Diego for neurobiology and Young to the University of Virginia for internal medicine. Both got their first choices.

Erin Clark/Globe Staff