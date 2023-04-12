Photos of the month: March 2023

Patricia Fleck (left) held up a portion of a twenty-foot nasturtium vine as she and others worked to install hanging nasturtiums above the courtyard at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum on March 28.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffBarrett Bellamy, 7 months old, watched a human-operated animatronic baby stegosaurus named Olive during the media preview for the Jurassic World Live at the BU Agganis Arena on March 31.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffRed Sox right fielder Alex Verdugo scaled the right field wall chasing a foul ball during Opening Day at Fenway Park.Stan Grossfeld/Globe StaffSix-year-old Conner Hess played with a piece of cardboard while resting at Boston Children’s Hospital, two weeks after receiving millions of his genetically modified stem cells to treat CALD. The treatment involved eight days of chemotherapy to make room in his bone marrow for his altered stem cells, resulted in the loss of his hair and is expected to save his life from the degenerative disease. Erin Clark/Globe StaffSt. Mary’s Yirsy Queliz held up her team's trophy after winning the MIAA Girl’s Division 3 Basketball Championship against Bishop Fenwick at Tsongas Center on March 18.Erin Clark/Globe StaffRelonda Ballard (right) was comforted by Michelle Thomas as she became emotional while speaking to the chief-of-staff of Senator Adam Gomez during the annual advocacy day for gun safety measures at the Massachusetts State Houseo on March 28. Both of the Springfield women lost someone to gun violence. Pat Greenhouse/Globe StaffJay Bailey reacted as he tasted parsley dipped in saltwater, a reminder of bitterness and hardship. Kindergartners at The Rashi School in Dedham held their annual Passover Seder on March 29.Lane Turner/Globe StaffDots stuck to a window as a sunscreen protected the identity of a person walking through MIT near Kendall Square in Cambridge on March 12. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffDominic Tran and Sara Young, fourth-year medical students from Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine, celebrated after receiving their assignments on Match Day, the day when the National Resident Matching Program releases results to applicants seeking residency and fellowship training positions in the United States. Tran will go the the University of California San Diego for neurobiology and Young to the University of Virginia for internal medicine. Both got their first choices.Erin Clark/Globe StaffWalter posed for a portrait that protects his identity. He began working overnight at a factory when he arrived in this country as a 16-year-old in violation of child labor laws. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffA pedestrian watched the musicians at the Druid in Inman Square, Cambridge on March 11. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff Beatrice Tyler, 98, posed for a portrait at her Roxbury home. Although Tyler is no longer working, she is the oldest City of Boston employee. Erin Clark/Globe StaffBoston University Terriers goaltender Drew Commesso made a save on a point blank shot attempt during the second period against the Providence College Friars on March 17 in a NCAA Hockey East mens’ semifinal game at TD Garden in Boston.Barry Chin/Globe StaffIsla Mahoney, an Irish Step dancer from the The Woods School of Irish Dance, danced past booths of St. Patrick’s Day celebrators while performing at Lincoln Tavern and Restaurant.Erin Clark/Globe StaffBoston University Terriers goaltender Drew Commesso and defenseman Lane Hutson were at the bottom of the celebration as they celebrated their 3-2 win on Hutson’s game winner in the overtime period against Merrimack on March 18 in the NCAA Hockey East mens’ championship game at TD Garden.Barry Chin/Globe StaffCanton's Brendan Tourgee and his teammates celebrated with the trophy following their victory against Hopkinton in the Division 2 boys' ice hockey MIAA State Championship game held at the TD Garden on March 19.Jim Davis/Globe StaffPeople tried to catch items being tossed out from a float at the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in South Boston. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffGary Freeman (right) and his wife, Mary used the headlamps on their hardhats to navigate through a tunnel inside Mount Mica, an underground gem mine that the rockhound couple own where they mine for tourmaline in Paris, Maine, on March 21.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffTeacher Fartun Abdi relaxed her toddlers at the Ellis Early Learning center in the South End on March 23.Lane Turner/Globe StaffBoston Bruins center Charlie Coyle made a fan happy as he passed her his stick at the end of the game after being honored with the Number One Star of the game on March 4.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(Bottom row, left to right) Felix Poydar of Norwalk River Rowing Association, Alexander Kosior of Glastonbury High School Crew, and Chase Martignoni with Navesink Indoor rowing recovered after competing in the Men’s Under 17 2000 meter race at the 2023 C.R.A.S.H.-B. World Indoor Rowing Championships at the TRACK at New Balance on March 5.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffNortheastern players celebrated with the trophy for their sixth straight womens' Hockey East title after defeating Providence 4-1 at Matthews Arena on March 4.Barry Chin/Globe StaffA Red Sox player was photographed through the netting during spring training in Fort Meyers, Fla. Stan Grossfeld/Globe StaffMerrimack's Ziggy Reid (23, left) celebrated while Javon Bennett leapt into the arms of Jordan Derkack during the men’s basketball Northeast Conference tournament final against Fairleigh Dickinson in North Andover.Jim Davis/Globe Staff