Providence’s new boss is not the same as the old boss

It’s not that Smiley has spent his first 100 days in City Hall bashing everything former mayor Jorge Elorza – who he seems to refer to only as “my predecessor” – tried to accomplish, but if you know what you’re looking for, his criticism isn’t exactly subtle, either.

Brett Smiley was as prepared as you could possibly be to become mayor of Providence, so it’s no surprise that he’s got a firm grasp of the first rule of politics: You get roughly six months to blame your predecessor, and then everything is on you.

That’s why he’s pretty up front in warning that Providence residents might see a tax increase when he proposes his first budget later this month. As he sees it, his predecessor used a lot of one-time federal money – from the COVID-19 pandemic – to cover some of the most basic expenses in any municipal budget, like street sweeping.

“No belt-tightening happened,” Smiley told me on Tuesday. “There are tough choices ahead for us and frankly, for every other city.”

“I would have made different policy choices with one-time federal funds.”

The current mayor and the former mayor have had something of a strained relationship for a while.

Smiley dropped out of the mayor’s race in 2014 to support Elorza, mostly to block Buddy Cianci from returning to City Hall. Smiley took a job with Elorza, but then bolted to work for Gina Raimondo at the State House. Smiley still expected Elorza to endorse him when it was his turn to run for mayor, but Elorza instead backed Gonzalo Cuervo.

The two haven’t spoken since inauguration day, but Smiley said he did text Elorza a congratulatory message last week when he took a job running Democrats for Education Reform, a national organization where he’s free to criticize teachers’ unions, support charter schools, and accomplish next to nothing.

Smiley has already tried to set a new tone in City Hall with a more focused – and decidedly less provocative – approach to governing.

He said that he heard a loud and clear message from State House leaders that they wanted a legislative package that would be short and sweet, so he made sure they had a handful of his requests in hand before they went on February break.

“I think we had four bills, and [the Elorza administration] had like 40 bills,” Smiley said. He’s pushing legislation to let the city generate more revenue from colleges and hospitals two ways: diverting a portion of their payroll tax from the state to the city, and taxing property that the institutions rent out to commercial tenants like coffee shops and restaurants.

He’s also following through on his campaign promise to improve quality of life in the city, starting with a decision to create a special ATV squad within the police department this summer that will focus solely on the illegal vehicles that generate thousands of complaints from every neighborhood.

It’s not like Elorza was pro-ATV. It’s that Smiley seems to have a constructive plan to stop them, and unlike his predecessor, he seems to have the buy-in he needs from the police to solve the problem.

Nothing Smiley has done in his first 100 days is particularly transformative or sexy, but he’s proving that the appearance of competence can take you a long way. His decision to publicly interview three candidates for police chief felt a bit like a talent show, but in the end, it demonstrated that the police department had a lot talent internally – and Smiley made the right call in selecting Colonel Oscar Perez.

Of course, the hard stuff is just beginning.

Smiley said Providence has the money right now to continue paying pensions to retirees, but with a $1.3 billion unfunded liability and annual payments rising each year, he hasn’t yet found a once-and-for-all solution to ensure that the city can afford those pensions.

As for schools, he’s becoming more convinced that the district should be controlled locally rather than by the state, but he thinks it will take at least a year to come up with a plan for the transition. He also doesn’t want to let the state off the hook by taking back a school system that appears to be in worse shape than it was in 2019, when the state first intervened.

“Pulling the plug with no progress is the worst possible outcome,” Smiley said.

In some ways, Smiley has been really fortunate. He didn’t have a huge blizzard during his first winter as mayor, and there hasn’t yet been a large spike in violent crime.

But he’s not exactly patting himself on the back. He’s still kicking himself – and his senior staff – over the poor rollout of an otherwise great idea for a community electricity aggregation program that is expected to modestly reduce electric bills this summer.

Residents didn’t understand that the decision to switch to the program was made last year – by Elorza and the last City Council – and many were surprised when they received letters in the mail about the change.

As any mayor will tell you, the job is really hard, and there will come a time when Smiley screws up.

But so far, I kind of wish he was the governor.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.