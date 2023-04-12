Revere residents express shock, heartbreak over discovery of ‘possible’ infant remains outside apartment building

The office of the chief medical examiner took custody of the possible remains for further forensic examination, Procopio said.

At 6:23 p.m. Revere police responded to 86 Dolphin Ave. in the city’s Beachmont neighborhood after a man found the “possible remains of an infant” near the exterior of the building, according to State Police spokesman Dave Procopio.

REVERE — Residents in Revere expressed shock and heartbreak over the discovery of what appeared to be the remains of an infant outside of a local apartment building Tuesday night.

On Wednesday afternoon, a small bouquet of yellow roses was laid on the front lawn near the driveway of the home, beside a recycling container.

Advertisement

A chain link fence surrounded the yard of the weathered two-story brick building. Several investigators knocked on doors and spoke to neighbors nearby.

The rest of the residential street was quiet.

One woman, who asked for her name not to be used, lives in the building with her husband and two children, she said. She was coming home Tuesday night when she saw dozens of police cars outside.

”I get home, I see police, I see yellow tape here. I asked them and they say they found a baby in a plastic bag,” the woman said.

She said the garbage bag where the remains were found was sitting in the front yard for at least a couple of days.

”I never [touched] it,” she said.

Leah Singer lives further down Dolphin Avenue. She stopped her car in front of the building as she spoke to reporters.

”Just finding out that it’s an infant, I mean, I’m just blown away by all of this,” Singer said. “I grew up here. Everyone is like family.”

Simon Roberts said he has lived in the area for 17 years. Investigators approached him Wednesday afternoon asking for surveillance footage, he said.

Advertisement

”It’s a very quiet street,” Roberts said. “We’ve never seen anything like this before … It’s hard to believe that someone would do that to a child.”

Down the street, Joan Conley stood in her front yard as she fed stray cats. Conley, a retired state trooper, saw police lights but hadn’t heard about the remains until the next morning, she said.

”I’m shocked. Here? Over there?” Conley said, pointing to the building. “It’s quiet around here. There are no problems, at all. It’s hard to believe.”

“It makes me want to vomit,” one woman, who didn’t give her name, said as she walked by. “I have a daughter of my own, I just can’t imagine.”

Another neighbor down the street said police officers had also asked him for surveillance video.

”We’re a very tight residential community,” he said. “We all kind of watch out for each other. We all know each other. So this is just it’s heartbreaking and it’s disturbing.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22. Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.