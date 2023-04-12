R.I. Senator Ana Quezada announces bid to replace Cicilline in Congress

The Providence Democrat acknowledged that she faces an uphill battle against a growing field of candidates, many of whom have the ability to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for the race, but she said the district deserves someone who “seeks to bring people together while representing the diverse views of their constituency.”

PROVIDENCE — State Senator Ana Quezada said Tuesday she is running for Congress to succeed outgoing US Representative David Cicilline in Rhode Island’s First District.

“I know the hard work that being in office entails,” Quezada said. “I know that our community needs someone who will always fight for them. I know that I can be that person.”

Quezada, whose full-time job is working in Providence’s Department of Inspections and Standards, turned heads in 2016 when she upset a longtime incumbent to win a seat representing Senate District 2 in Providence, which includes most of the city’s South Side. She is known as a strong organizer in her community, and has a knack for securing mail ballot votes.

She is joining a current field of Democrats that includes state Representative Marvin Abney, Nick Auttiello, Mickeda Barnes, Stephanie Beauté, state Representative Nathan Biah, state Senator Sandra Cano, state Representative Stephen Casey, Providence Councilman John Goncalves, Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, Aaron Regunberg, and Allen Waters.

Gabe Amo, a Pawtucket native who recently resigned a position working for President Biden, and renewable energy investor Don Carlson are also expected to join the field in the coming weeks. No Republican has announced plans to run in the district, which Biden won by 29 percentage points in 2020.

