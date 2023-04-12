Students at UMass Amherst plan protest on lack of available housing on campus

The flyer encourages people to bring tents, blankets, games, and music and says that a housing forum will begin at 7 p.m. as part of the demonstration.

The demonstration is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to midnight at the campus pond, and it’s being billed as a “Campout for Housing,” a flyer for the protest says.

Students at UMass Amherst are planning a campus demonstration Thursday night to protest what they say is a lack of available housing at the school, according to organizers and a flyer for the event.

“We deserve to live here,” the flyer says.

Flyer for Thursday demo at UMass Amherst. Handout

Student organizer Hunter Cohen elaborated in an email message.

“The gist of it is, there is not enough housing on campus for currently enrolled students to live on campus (or in many cases as off campus as well),” Cohen wrote. “Additionally, the existing housing is often crowded, environmentally unsafe, and inaccessible to students with disabilities.”

A request for comment was sent Wednesday morning to a UMass Amherst spokesperson.

Last August, university officials announced a plan to house 120 undergraduate transfer students in double-occupancy motel rooms more than 3 miles from the school, following a surge in demand for on-campus housing.

The university said at the time that it had 13,500 beds on campus, with plans to install hundreds more over time. The following month, the school said several dozen transfer students who had been assigned to live in the motel had moved into on-campus housing.

Housing availability has emerged as a pressing issue statewide.

At the core of the problem, housing experts say, is the simple lack of housing stock.

“People need safe, affordable homes,” said Rachel Heller, CEO of the Boston-based Citizens’ Housing & Planning Association, in a recent interview. “Housing is core to why people are experiencing homelessness. . . . When people have a home they can afford, they don’t need shelter.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.









