Berklee College of Music to offer Taylor Swift songwriting course next semester

Get to know Taylor Swift all too well at Berklee College of Music.
Berklee is launching a new course next semester: “Songs of Taylor Swift,” which will analyze the Grammy-winning artist’s lyrical and compositional choices.
“This class will concentrate on how Swift creates musical hooks, writes a chorus, composes a bridge, and how she uses rhythm, harmony, melody, metaphor, and storytelling to write compelling and global hit songs,” according to the course description.
The course, taught by songwriting Associate Professor Scarlet Keys, will also explore Swift’s musical evolution across her 10 studio albums, the description said.
Berklee isn’t the first institution of higher education to offer a Swift-themed course — others include New York University, Stanford University, and the University of Texas at Austin.
Advertisement
Swift will be stopping by Massachusetts on May 19 and 20 for her sold-out “Eras Tour” at Gillette Stadium.
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.