Berklee College of Music to offer Taylor Swift songwriting course next semester

Get to know Taylor Swift all too well at Berklee College of Music.

Berklee is launching a new course next semester: “Songs of Taylor Swift,” which will analyze the Grammy-winning artist’s lyrical and compositional choices.

“This class will concentrate on how Swift creates musical hooks, writes a chorus, composes a bridge, and how she uses rhythm, harmony, melody, metaphor, and storytelling to write compelling and global hit songs,” according to the course description.