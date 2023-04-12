US attorney to announce arrest of ‘crew’ tied to catalytic converter thefts in region

On Wednesday, US Attorney Rachael Rollins will discuss the prosecution of a “theft and burglary crew” that was allegedly responsible for stealing 470 converters from vehicles in Massachusetts and New Hampshire over the past several months.

Watertown police started spray painting the words, “Property of Watertown police” onto catalytic converters in hopes of convincing thieves to choose a different victim. Pittsfield police called the rate of catalytic converter thefts in the Western Massachusetts city “astounding.”

The crime wave targeting the equipment used to cut polluting auto emissions generated $2 million in losses, according to Rollins’ office.

The converters contain precious metals, giving them a high dollar value at junkyards, officials have said.

More details are expected to be disclosed by Rollins at an 11 a.m. press conference at the Joseph Moakley courthouse in South Boston.









