US attorney to announce arrest of ‘crew’ tied to catalytic converter thefts in region

Watertown police started spray painting the words, “Property of Watertown police” onto catalytic converters in hopes of convincing thieves to choose a different victim. Pittsfield police called the rate of catalytic converter thefts in the Western Massachusetts city “astounding.”
On Wednesday, US Attorney Rachael Rollins will discuss the prosecution of a “theft and burglary crew” that was allegedly responsible for stealing 470 converters from vehicles in Massachusetts and New Hampshire over the past several months.
#BREAKING TODAY at 11 am the US Attorney’s Office will host a press conference at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston to announce the arrest of a regional theft and burglary crew allegedly responsible for stealing over 470 catalytic converters across MA and NH— U.S. Attorney Massachusetts (@DMAnews1) April 12, 2023
The crime wave targeting the equipment used to cut polluting auto emissions generated $2 million in losses, according to Rollins’ office.
The converters contain precious metals, giving them a high dollar value at junkyards, officials have said.
More details are expected to be disclosed by Rollins at an 11 a.m. press conference at the Joseph Moakley courthouse in South Boston.
