Man rescued after spending 45 minutes in frigid water at popular waterfall in White Mountains

The Conway, N.H., Fire Department responded after receiving a call just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday that the person had fallen into the river at Sabbaday Falls and couldn’t get out.

Firefighters recounted Wednesday the dramatic rescue of a man who fell into the frigid water at a popular waterfall in the White Mountains of New Hampshire last week.

Sabbaday Falls is one of the most popular locations on the Kancamagus Senic Byway, according to the US Forest Service.

When Fire Chief Stephen Solomon arrived at the trailhead at 11:45 a.m., he was told that the victim had been in the water for 45 minutes. The water was 36 degrees, Solomon said.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was in neck deep water at the base of the waterfall, he said.

“He was in fast moving current, and barely able to keep his feet,” Solomon said in a phone interview. “I think it was quite fortunate he hadn’t lost consciousness at that point or got pulled under the ice.”

Cold water shock can occur in water that’s below 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, which has designated April 10 through 14 as “Cold Water Safety Awareness Week.” Immediate incapacitation can result, along with mental confusion, fear, and panic. Involuntary gasping for air can lead to drowning, and the sudden increase in heart rate and blood pressure can cause a heart attack, the weather service said.

Solomon said the victim was hypothermic and unable to hold a rope or pull himself out. He was trapped by 5 foot undercut snow and ice banks and was in danger of getting pulled under the ice by the current.

Two rescue swimmers from the Conway Fire Swift Water Rescue Team jumped into the water and were able to stabilize the victim and prevent him from going under the ice. A rope system was used to pull him and the rescuers out of the water, officials said.

The rescue was completed at 12:15 p.m. all units were back in service at 12:46 p.m., officials said.

The victim was treated on scene and was able to go home without having to go to the hospital, Solomon said.

“He’s doing good,” said Solomon.

Solomon said people need to exercise caution and be prepared when they’re venturing outdoors. Wearing the proper footwear and warm clothing is a must, he said.

“This time of year, especially when it’s really nice out, you need to remember that it’s still winter in the woods, especially in the mountains,” Solomon said. “Make sure you’re prepared for the conditions.”













