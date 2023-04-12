The 2024 presidential campaign is ridiculous thus far. Let’s count the ways.

But now, even that bar has been lowered. The 2024 presidential contest is off to a ridiculous start, with nearly every facet of the campaign turned upside down.

There has never been a “normal” US presidential election. George Washington’s were largely uncontested. Two elections, in 1800 and 1824, were decided by Congress. Some have had former presidents seeking a comeback. And, of course, the 2020 election saw an ugly impeachment trial taking place during the first primary contest.

Over the past three years, most Americans have developed an opinion about whether COVID-19 vaccines work. Democrats, more than any other group, made up their minds early on. In 2021, as COVID vaccines were being rolled out, 97 percent of Democrats said they were going to get the shots, according to a Gallup poll.

That context makes the current field of declared Democratic candidates especially weird.

President Biden hasn’t made his reelection plans clear, of course. But so far, the two best-known Democratic candidates, Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., are both associated with antivaccination positions, which maybe only three percent of the party would even be open to hearing.

2. Being indicted has actually helped the leading Republican presidential candidate

The upside-down political impact of former president Donald Trump’s indictment last week is especially absurd.

Being indicted isn’t supposed to be a good thing for any candidate. After all, primary voters might rightly worry about how criminal charges could affect a candidate’s electability. Furthermore, a court battle takes time away from the campaign trail, not to mention intellectual energy and money to pay lawyers.

But so far, being indicted hasn’t been a particularly bad thing for Trump.

Instead, the 34 charges brought against him in New York last week meant that Trump owned the news cycle in a way he hasn’t since he was president. The arrest also served to galvanize the Republican Party to either back him or split their support among many other candidates.

One memorable moment came when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis slammed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and vowed never to allow New York to extradite Trump, a Florida resident. That was all good for Republicans. But DeSantis was widely criticized for saying, “I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair. I just I can’t speak to that.”

That’s where the Republicans are at this point.

As mentioned above, we don’t know if Biden will be a candidate. But his latest statement on the race is a line no political reporter expects to write. Ahead of the White House easter egg hunt, Biden told “Today” cohost Al Roker: “I plan on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet.”

Whatever that means.

Democrats in general are pretty clear about what they want. For well over a year, most of them have told pollsters they don’t want Biden to run. Many believe that he is just too old.

For now, Biden isn’t making any announcements or raising money to run. One report last week suggested he may not even make a decision until the fall. That way, the thinking goes, if he decides not to run, a short campaign could benefit Vice President Kamala Harris, since she would likely get Biden’s endorsement and rivals would have less time to challenge her.

Perhaps that’s the case. But what’s undeniable is that the Democrats don’t have any major candidates running at this point. This time four years ago, there were nearly 20 Democrats running. Biden entered the campaign on April 29, 2020.

Here’s the real kicker though. We don’t even know what a Democratic campaign would look like. Biden ordered the Democratic National Committee to shake up the presidential primary calendar, making New Hampshire the second primary rather than the first — as it has been for 100 years.

It’s expected that New Hampshire will go ahead and hold the first Democratic presidential primary anyway, and if that state isn’t following the new DNC rules others states may not either. In other words, we could have a confusing, chaotic presidential primary system, with any number of candidates involved.

4. The campaign finance system is back to pre-Watergate days

Part of the Watergate reform laws that were passed in the 1970s was the creation of the Federal Election Commission. Before there was any regulation or oversight, campaign finance was like the Wild West. Someone could literally pay the entire amount for someone’s campaign. So could a business. And no one would have any way of knowing about it.

The FEC was meant to set contribution limits for individuals and set up transparency, where campaign reports needed to be filed at regular intervals.

Flash forward to the 2024 presidential campaign. Consider this situation: Ron DeSantis is not an official candidate nor has he given the green light for anyone to campaign on his behalf.

Yet the Never Back Down Super PAC can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money. The PAC has so far raised $30 million for efforts to help DeSantis run for president. The committee has hired strategists who might eventually run the campaign. They — not DeSantis — are issuing press releases announcing DeSantis endorsements from members of Congress and state legislators.

In other words, for the moment they are the campaign — all legal under loopholes.

That’s the way things are now, and other candidates will likely follow this strategy. There is, however, pushback on the DeSantis super PAC. It came in the form of television ads paid for by, you guessed it, a Trump-affiliated super PAC.





James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com.