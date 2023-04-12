Any guilty verdict would not keep him from running, Trump says

The interview was Trump’s first national media appearance since he was indicted last week in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had a sexual encounter with Trump.

‘’I’d never drop out, it’s not my thing,’’ Trump said in an interview that aired Tuesday with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. ‘’I wouldn’t do it.’’

Former president Trump said he wouldn’t drop out of the 2024 race even if convicted of a crime.

Trump pleaded not guilty and has attacked the prosecution as politically motivated, including by singling out the district attorney and the judge and their families in personal terms. Trump said in March that he would keep running if indicted, but he had not previously addressed a potential conviction.

There is no barrier to someone running for president if convicted of a crime, as socialist Eugene V. Debs did in 1920 while imprisoned for speaking out against the draft in World War I.

In addition to the New York indictment, Trump faces ongoing criminal investigations by the district attorney in Fulton County, Ga., over Trump’s pressure on officials to overturn the 2020 election results there and two separate federal probes into Trump allies’ efforts to submit phony electoral college slates and into his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House. Both of the latter investigations are overseen by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith.

Most of the interview covered international affairs, with Trump reiterating favorable views of foreign dictators. He called Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘’very smart’' and said the two ‘’had a very good relationship.’’ Trump repeatedly complimented Russia’s nuclear capabilities as on par with those of the United States. As for the people who investigated alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election to benefit him, Trump said they should be arrested for ‘’treason.’’

He called the leaders of Saudi Arabia — whose crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, approved the killing of Washington Post opinion contributor Jamal Khashoggi — ‘’great people.’’ Trump said he and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un ‘’get along great to this day.’’ And he praised Chinese President Xi Jinping as a ‘’brilliant man’' who has ‘’the look, the brain, the whole thing.’’

WASHINGTON POST

Tim Scott launches committee to explore presidential run

Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, the only Black Republican in the Senate, on Wednesday announced he is launching a presidential exploratory committee.

Invoking the Civil War, a video released Wednesday — hours before he was to attend events in the first Republican caucus state of Iowa — Scott said he was exploring a run for the White House in 2024 in the hopes of healing America’s divisions.

Emphasizing his race, his evangelical roots, and his upbringing as the son of a single mom who overcame poverty through determination and the opportunity that America offered to him, Scott argued that he is a messenger who is uniquely suited to reject the ‘’culture of grievance’' and ‘’victimhood’' he said has been fostered by President Biden and ‘’the radical left.’’

‘’All too often when they get called out for their failures, they weaponize race to divide us, to hold onto their power,’’ he said in the video. ‘’When I fought back against their liberal agenda, they called me a prop. A token. Because I disrupt their narrative. I threaten their control. They know the truth of my life disproves their lies.’’

He added that ‘’America is the land of opportunity, not a land of oppression.’’

‘’I know it because I’ve lived it,’’ he says in the video.

Coming off a decisive reelection win last fall, Scott, 57, is seen by many Republicans as part of a new generation of leaders in the party at a moment when some voters and officials have sought to move on from former president Trump, the polling leader in the GOP race.

He has spoken out against Trump at times, emerging as a vocal critic of the 45th president’s comments after a deadly white-supremacist rally in 2017 and when Trump said four young Democratic congresswomen of color should ‘’go back’' to the countries they came from. Other times, Scott has been a defender of Trump’s policies and worked with him on legislation.

WASHINGTON POST

Trump sues Cohen, his former attorney and current nemesis

Former president Trump is suing his former attorney Michael Cohen — a key witness in the criminal case against the former president — for $500 million over allegations that Cohen violated their attorney-client relationship and breached a confidentiality agreement.

According to a 32-page lawsuit filed by Trump’s lawyers Wednesday, Trump accuses Cohen of revealing ‘’confidences’' in an ‘’embarrassing or detrimental way.’’ Cohen, the suit alleges, also breached a confidentiality agreement and spread ‘’falsehoods’' about Trump ‘’with malicious intent and to wholly self-serving ends.’’

The lawsuit comes after Trump pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan court April 4 to 34 felony charges that he falsified business records to conceal $130,000 in reimbursement payments to Cohen, who reportedly paid adult-film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016 to keep her from publicly claiming she had an affair with Trump. Cohen is at the center of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation into Trump’s payment.

Trump denies the affair and maintains that Daniels was an opportunist shaking him down because of his stature and his vulnerability as a presidential candidate.

In a statement, Lanny J. Davis, an attorney for Cohen, described the lawsuit as ‘’frivolous’' and accused Trump of ‘’using and abusing the judicial system as a form of harassment and intimidation against Michael Cohen.’’

WASHINGTON POST

Trump seeks delay in civil defamation trial

Donald Trump has asked for a four-week delay of a civil trial involving an allegation of rape by author E. Jean Carroll, claiming a ‘’cooling off’' period is needed after the former president’s recent indictment and arraignment in Manhattan in a criminal case involving hush money payments to an adult-film star to silence her about an alleged affair.

In a letter late Tuesday to the judge presiding over the Carroll trial, scheduled to start April 25, lawyers for Trump argued the postponement is needed because of the ‘’deluge’' of publicity and ‘’prejudicial media coverage concerning [Trump’s] unprecedented indictment and arraignment.’’

Trump, who has denied the accusations in both cases, has frequently employed delay tactics in litigation, including earlier in the Carroll case.

In 2019, Carroll accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in the dressing room of Bergdorf Goodman, an upscale department store in Manhattan, in the mid-1990s. According to Carroll, she and Trump had a chance encounter at the store, and he asked her to help him pick out a present for another woman. During this encounter, she says, he attacked her.

After Carroll went public with the accusations, Trump denounced and insulted her. She then sued him for defamation in late 2019.

Last year, Carroll filed another lawsuit, this one under a relatively new law in New York that allows sexual assault victims to sue years later. In that suit, Carroll said Trump ‘’forcibly raped and groped her.’'

WASHINGTON POST