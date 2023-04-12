Commissioners vote unanimously to reappoint previously expelled Tenn. lawmaker

Seven local commissioners in Shelby County voted unanimously to reinstate Pearson six days after the contentious expulsion and two days after commissioners in Nashville voted unanimously to return the other expelled lawmaker, Justin Jones, to the statehouse. Their ejection from the legislature, where Republicans hold a supermajority, followed a mass killing at a Nashville school that ignited grief and demonstrations in the capital and spurred Pearson, Jones, and a third Democrat to protest in the House chamber.

MEMPHIS — Justin Pearson, one of two Black Democratic lawmakers expelled by Republican state representatives for leading a gun-control protest on the Tennessee House floor, was reappointed to the office Wednesday, returning to his seat after a tumultuous week that deepened partisan rancor in the state and transformed the pair into national political figures.

The vote to reinstate Pearson was considered less certain in Shelby County, where the 13-member commission includes four Republicans. Only seven members were present for the vote.

Pearson, a community organizer who rose to prominence for protesting a proposed crude oil pipeline that would have affected majority-Black neighborhoods in southwest Memphis, had been in office just two months when he was expelled, having won the seat in a special election in January. The interim appointees will have to win special elections later this year to keep the seats.

Before the vote, marching to the tune of a thumping djembe drum and a brass trumpet playing “When the Saints Go Marching In,” Pearson helped lead hundreds of supporters on a walk to the commission meeting from the civil rights museum at the Lorraine Motel where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was killed April 4, 1968.

Pearson pointed to King’s assessment that the civil rights movement “lives or dies in Memphis.”

“Here in this hallowed place, this sacred place, we’re showing the United States of America and the Republicans in Tennessee the movement is still alive,” Pearson said to cheers from his supporters.

The votes over the futures of Pearson and Jones are the latest twists in an emotional, bitter drama that spotlighted the GOP-dominated Tennessee legislature’s efforts to suppress dissent and pass a raft of conservative policies over the objections of many in the state’s Democratic-leaning cities. Republicans, who mostly ignored calls for stricter gun laws after the Nashville shooting, called the Democratic lawmakers’ March 30 protest an unacceptable breach of decorum. The Democrats called the protest a response to Republican failures and decried the removals as a retaliatory attack on democracy.

In a statement ahead of the vote to reinstate Jones, Republican House Majority Leader William Lamberth and Republican Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison said they would “welcome” Jones and Pearson back to the chamber if they were reappointed, but advised them to “follow the rules of the house as well as state law.”

The expulsions of the two Black lawmakers temporarily left more than 130,000 residents of Democratic-leaning Memphis and Nashville with no political representation in the House and threatened to deepen racial tensions in the state. The third Democrat who stood with Pearson and Jones as they used a bullhorn to lead protesters in the gallery — Representative Gloria Johnson, who is white — escaped expulsion by one vote, and she has suggested that her race may have been the reason she was spared.

The protest may have temporarily cost the two young men their seats, but it catapulted them to Democratic stardom and dramatically elevated their calls for gun control. Protesters amassed at the Capitol ahead of the expulsion vote and have continued to demonstrate. President Biden called the lawmakers and Vice President Kamala Harris visited them. Donations have poured in for their reelection campaigns.

Advertisement

In what some observers viewed as a nod to demonstrators’ demands, Republican Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Tuesday signed an executive order strengthening background checks for gun purchases and called on state lawmakers to pass a “red flag” law that would temporarily remove guns from people deemed dangerous.

Pearson and Jones did not deny that their protest had violated the legislature’s rules of decorum, but Pearson described it as a “peaceful act of civil disobedience” in a New York Times column on Wednesday. Republicans disagreed, with some comparing it to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol and others deriding it as a “temper tantrum.”

Republicans meted out swift consequences: Within days, Johnson and Jones had been stripped of committee assignments (Pearson did not yet have any committee positions). After the chamber voted 72-25 to expel Pearson and Jones, their names were quickly removed from the legislature’s phone directory and website, and their seats were listed as “vacant.”